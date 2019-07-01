Loose Women's Stacey Solomon gives cute update on baby Rex How adorable is little Rex?

Stacey Solomon may not be on our television screens right now, but the Loose Women panellist has been keeping her fans updated with daily posts - and the latest one is very cute! Taking to her Instagram Stories on Sunday night, the 29-year-old shared a gorgeous snap of her newborn son, Rex, fast asleep in his cot. In the caption, she revealed just how much he had grown since welcoming him with boyfriend Joe Swash in May. "Getting so big," she wrote alongside a series of crying face emojis.

Baby Rex arrived in May

The post comes shortly after Stacey was reunited with Joe following his work trip. "Daddy's home," the mum-of-three wrote. "Love the summer but I'm so glad Daddy's home and it's cooled down now and we can all relax! P.S any advice on how to keep them cool in this heat would be much appreciated." Last week, the former EastEnders actor had been on the Disney Cruise Ship for his work on Loose Women.

MORE: Stacey Solomon undergoes the ultimate makeover since welcoming baby Rex

Although the segment looked like a lot of fun, Joe was desperate to get back to see his baby son. He recently confessed he was left heartbroken after missing a major milestone in Rex's life. "How is my luck? I had to go away for work and Rex has his first smile, gutted," he said on Instagram. Joe is also a doting father to 12-year-old son Harry from a previous relationship, while Stacey is mum to sons Zachary, ten, and Leighton, seven.

Baby Rex's arrival caught both Stacey and her boyfriend Joe Swash by surprise, as he came two weeks early. During a recent appearance on Loose Women, Joe described the very dramatic way Stacey gave birth to their son. He said: "We went to the hospital and it was really quick. Baby was born at one minute past ten and everyone was happy. Stacey said because it happened so fast, usually you have that build up before the big pains come, but Stacey was amazing. She's such a worrier but she just knuckled down."

READ: Stacey Solomon gives update on baby Rex in honest breastfeeding post

"It was the weirdest morning of my life," he added. "Her sister works in the ward next door so she came in and put the gloves on to help give birth, and she turned around and it was like a slipper slide – boom, wow, it was out straight away, I'm not even joking! We nearly had to catch it. I was like a wicket-keeper."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.