Stacey Solomon is proud as she shares special family news The Loose Women star is one proud aunty!

Stacey Solomon was feeling very proud over the weekend when her niece Darcy took part in her first ice skating competition. Not only did Darcy compete, but she went on win too! The Loose Women panellist shared a short video of the little girl on the ice rink during the contest, which was followed by a photo of her being awarded first prize. Stacey wrote next to the picture: "Well done doodles, we are so proud! Well done to all of the skaters tonight you're amazing." Darcy is Stacey's sister Jemma's daughter. The siblings are incredibly close, and Jemma was present for the birth of Stacey's baby Rex. She was also the first person to give a public update on baby Rex a day after his arrival, speaking on Loose Women on behalf of her sister.

Stacey Solomon's niece came first in her ice skating competition

It's been an incredibly exciting time for Stacey and her boyfriend Joe Swash, who welcomed their first child together in May. The doting parents regularly share updates on their baby on social media, and Stacey has been praised for being incredibly honest about the ups and downs of caring for a newborn. The mother-of-three has admitted to feeling anxious following Rex's arrival, and recently took a trip to a lavender field to help ease her stress, having read about its many health benefits. She has also been unafraid to ask for parenting advice.

MORE: Ruth Langsford breaks social media silence after sister Julia's death

The Loose Women panellist recently welcomed her baby son Rex

READ: Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez welcome first child together - details

Rex surprised Stacey and Joe after he arrived two weeks early on 23 May. Joe had the Loose Women panel in fits of laughter as he described how Stacey gave birth. He said: "It was the weirdest morning of my life. Her sister works in the ward next door so she came in and put the gloves on to help give birth, and she turned around and it was like a slipper slide – boom, wow, it was out straight away, I'm not even joking! We nearly had to catch it. I was like a wicket-keeper."

Both Stacey and Joe have spoken out about how Rex has connected their two families together. There is no doubt that he is doted on by his parents and older siblings. Joe has a son Harry, 12, from a previous relationship, while Stacey is mum to sons Zachary, ten, and Leighton, seven.