Stacey Solomon travels 45 miles to lavender field to help ease stress

Stacey Solomon has revealed that she made boyfriend Joe Swash travel 45 miles to take her to a lavender field – all to help her ease her stress following the birth of their son, Rex. The Loose Women panellist admitted that she is struggling to "switch my brain off" and turned to lavender after reading it has many health benefits.

Captioning a sweet photo of herself, Rex, and son Leighton on Instagram, Stacey explained: "Couldn’t keep my mind still today. It was wondering off into some strange places. After spending the morning googling every which way to switch my brain off, I came to the conclusion that because lavender was mentioned in almost every 'keep calm remedy' that I needed to visit a lavender farm. I don't know what I thought would happen. Maybe I'd roll around in it and breath it in so deeply that my thoughts slept for a while."

While the lavender didn't help relieve Stacey's anxious mind, she admitted it wasn't a completely wasted trip. She added: "The lavender didn’t get rid of my anxiety but it was beautiful and for the hour I spent picking it, I definitely thought less about anything scary and more about how to cut the right bits and survive the killer bees. So, in conclusion I probably didn't need to force Joe to drive me 45 miles to our 'closest' lavender field but I'm glad I did. It got us all out of the house, it was breathtakingly beautiful and it took me away, even if just for a couple of hours, from the dread."

Stacey has been candid about her post pregnancy journey after welcoming little Rex back in May, and regularly shares posts on social media detailing the ups and downs of caring for a newborn.

