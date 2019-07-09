Gemma Atkinson shares adorable update on motherhood after welcoming daughter Gemma gave birth over the weekend

Gemma Atkinson welcomed her first child with boyfriend Gorka Marquez over the weekend – a beautiful baby girl. And after a few days of adjusting to motherhood, the former Emmerdale star has given fans a sweet update on how she's coping with a newborn. Taking to her Instagram stories on Tuesday evening, Gemma said: "Thank you all for your lovely messages. Our daughter is so wonderful. I'm slowly getting to grips with motherhood, learning loads and I'm loving being in this little cocoon with her. I feel extremely lucky to be on this journey with mine and Gorks little human."

Gemma also made a joke about her post-pregnancy figure, adding: "PS. didn't think my chebs could get any bigger… I was wrong… she defo ain't going hungry," followed by three crying with laughter emojis and two emojis of watermelons.

Gemma, 34, and Gorka, 28, welcomed their daughter on Thursday 4 July. The couple made the announcement on social media, although they have yet to share a photo of their baby girl or reveal her name. Despite just becoming a father, Gorka kept to his tour commitments and was back on the road in Norwich on Sunday, performing in the Here Come The Boys.

Speaking to the audience, an over-the-moon Gorka said: "I'm officially Daddy!" As the audience whooped and cheered, Gorka's Strictly co-star Giovanni Pernice commented: "You haven't slept at all. That's why you've got so much energy." Gorka replied: "I know, can you tell? Just three days and it feels like three years. Joking, joking. I just wanted to say it's been amazing, it's so rewarding. Thank you to everyone for your lovely messages and support. It's been incredible." Turning to Giovanni and Kai Widdrington, he said: "And without them, I'd be dying because they've been supporting me every day. So, thank you to these two, you're going to the best uncles to my baby girl. Thank you, I love you."

