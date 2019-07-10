Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez receive gorgeous baby gift from Strictly family - take a look The Strictly couple welcomed their little girl last week

It's coming up to a week since Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez became first-time parents to their baby daughter, so it's no wonder that the couple have been inundated with lovely gifts and messages. Taking to their respective Instagram pages on Wednesday, the Strictly Come Dancing lovebirds shared a picture of the gorgeous gift they received from the BBC show's team. Alongside the three boxes of presents was a note, which read: "Dear Gemma and Gorka. Wishing you huge congratulations and much love from your Strictly Family. Hugs and kisses from the Strictly Come Dancing Team xxx."

Gemma and Gorka announced the birth of their little girl over the weekend. The pair, who confirmed their romance on Valentine's Day in 2018, admitted the labour had given them a "fright" at times, and they couldn't thank the doctors and nurses enough for all their care and support. "And just like that, we're a three," wrote Gemma. "Our beautiful baby daughter arrived on Thursday 4th July and myself and Gorks couldn't be happier."

"She's incredible and she certainly made an entrance, giving us all quite a fright at times," she added. "Little Miss independent already! Thank you SO much to the Midwives, nurses & doctors at The Royal Bolton Hospital who did the most incredible job taking care of myself and my baby. You're all so wonderful and I’m so grateful to have had you all with me and to have been under your care these past four days."

"Back home now for family time and to introduce little lady to her big brothers Norman & Ollie.... Let the next life chapter begin @gorka_marquez," the new mum concluded. The couple, who met when Gemma took part in the 2017 series of Strictly Come Dancing, are yet to announce their baby's name or show a photo of her, but will no doubt be doing so very soon.

