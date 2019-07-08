Strictly's Gorka Marquez reveals how he's coping with new baby as he returns to work All parents can relate!

Strictly Come Dancing's Gorka Marquez has opened up about how he is coping with his parenting duties. The pro dancer became a dad for the first time last week, after his girlfriend Gemma Atkinson welcomed their daughter. Just three days after the birth, Gorka, 28, was back at work, performing in the Here Come The Boys in Norwich.

Speaking to the audience, an over-the-moon Gorka said: "I'm officially Daddy!" As the audience whooped and cheered, Gorka's Strictly co-star Giovanni Pernice commented: "You haven't slept at all. That's why you've got so much energy."

The couple welcomed their daughter on Thursday

"I know, can you tell? Just three days and it feels like three years. Joking, joking," laughed Gorka. "I just wanted to say it's been amazing, it's so rewarding. Thank you to everyone for your lovely messages and support. It's been incredible." Turning to Giovanni and Kai Widdrington, he said: "And without them, I'd be dying because they've been supporting me every day. So, thank you to these two, you're going to the best uncles to my baby girl. Thank you, I love you."

Gorka and his girlfriend Gemma, 34, welcomed their daughter on Thursday 4 July. The couple made the announcement on social media, although they have yet to share a photo of their baby girl or reveal her name. Despite just becoming a father, Gorka kept to his tour commitments and was back on the road in Norwich on Sunday. Fans clearly loved the performance, with Gorka reposting their comments and videos on his Instagram page.

Gorka went back to work three days later

The new dad sweetly praised his girlfriend last week, announcing: "Our beautiful baby daughter arrived on Thursday 4th July and myself and Gem couldn't be happier. She's incredible and she certainly made an entrance, giving us all quite a fright at times. @glouiseatkinson my absolute HERO! After seeing you go through all you did to bring our little girl to life has made me love and respect you even more. What a trooper you are. I couldn't be more proud of you!

"Thank you SO much to the nurses & doctors at The Royal Bolton Hospital who did the most incredible job taking care of Gem and our baby. Back home now for family time."

