Strictly stars and celebrity friends praise Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez on baby Mia What a beautiful baby girl!

Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez received a fresh round of compliments on Tuesday evening when they finally shared the first photo of their baby girl, while also revealing her adorable name – Mia Louise. The new parents were inundated with messages of love and congratulations from their Instagram followers, celebrity friends and of course, Strictly Come Dancing pals.

Katie Piper, who was paired with Gorka on Strictly last year, replied to Gemma's photo of sweet Mia: "Oh my goodness! What a beautiful little girl." "Just perfect," she also replied to Gorka's post. "Soooo beautiful! Well done you two!" Ruth Langsford, who danced on Strictly in 2017, wrote. Strictly favourite Karen Clifton called Mia "precious" while Giovanna Fletcher also commented: "Oh my!!!! Huge congratulations. Xxxx." "Omgggggggg she is beautiful," Dianne Buswell wrote, while former Strictly contestant Dr Ranj posted: "Awwwww amazing!"

Gemma gave the thumbs up to the parenting club

Paddy McGuinness, Charlotte Hawkins, Helen Flanagan, Strictly's Amy Dowden and Giovanni Pernice, and Aston Merrygold were among the other stars who congratulated the couple, while Gemma's fellow stars from the soap world also sent their best wishes. "Oh my, how beautiful," Corrie's Brooke Vincent, who is expecting her first child, replied. Gemma's Hollyoaks pal Lucy-Jo Hudson also posted: "Gorgeous congrats Gem xxx." Catherine Tyldesley replied with heart-eyed emojis and applause.

Gemma and Gorka have named their daughter Mia Louise

Gemma, 34, and Gorka, 28, revealed their daughter's name by sharing the first much-anticipated photo of their two-week-old baby on Tuesday. The couple posted similar announcements, sharing three photos of their little girl fast asleep, dressed in a white babygro and pink knitted jumper.

Gemma had previously explained why she was waiting to announce her daughter's name and post the first photos, telling her Instagram followers: "To people asking why we haven't posted any pictures. No, we haven't done a magazine deal. We just want all our family and friends to come over and meet her first that's all. It's important for me that they all get a hold and a cuddle first."

