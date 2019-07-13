Gemma Atkinson looks radiant as she gives sweet update on 'zen' baby daughter Gemma gave birth on 4 July

Gemma Atkinson has yet to share a photo of her baby daughter, who she welcomed on 4 July with Strictly pro boyfriend Gorka Marquez – but that hasn't stopped her keeping her fans in the loop, sharing a sweet update about her first child's mild temperament. The new mum shared a beautiful photo of herself on Instagram, looking radiant as she praised her little girl for being the "most chilled out" baby.

Captioning the image in which she is giving a thumbs-up to the camera, Gemma said: "Thumbs up to the new mums club, what a whirlwind nine days it's been having little princess (my new bff) at home with me 24/7. Being only maternal towards dogs for the first 30 years of my life I never dreamed I'd love someone as much as I do her.

"I'm not sure how but we've been blessed with the most chilled out, calm, zen like baby who so far eats and sleeps every 4hrs like a trooper and in between is happy amusing herself having a good old kick and wriggle in her pram. My sister has three kids so I'm well aware this good behaviour probably won’t last. So I'm making the most of it now before she turns on me and has me clawing my own eyes out! You were all right though, motherhood is a dream and I'm loving it."

Earlier this week, the former Strictly star delighted fans by sharing a photo of herself with her pet pooches, just moments before she gave birth. Captioning the snap she said: "Gorks took this picture a few hours after my waters had broke. They didn't leave my side, they were totally aware little sister was on her way."

Gemma and Gorka have yet to reveal a name or photo of their daughter

The adorable post came shortly after Gemma explained why she and Gorka are yet to upload photos of their baby daughter. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Gemma wrote: "To people asking why we haven't posted any pictures. No, we haven't done a magazine deal. We just want all our family and friends to come over and meet her first that's all." She added: "It's important for me that they all get a hold and a cuddle first." Gemma and Gorka, who confirmed their romance in February 2018, announced the birth of their daughter last weekend. They are yet to announce their baby's name, but will no doubt be doing so very soon.

