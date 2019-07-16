Strictly's Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez reveal baby daughter's adorable name What do you think of the name?

New parents Gorka Marquez and Gemma Atkinson have finally revealed the name of their newborn daughter – and it's adorable! Taking to Instagram, the former Emmerdale actress uploaded a gorgeous photo of her baby girl fast asleep, dressed in a white babygro and pink knitted jumper. Gemma, who gave birth 12 days ago, announced: "Mia Louise Marquez." Strictly favourite Gorka also shared a similar announcement, writing the exact same message: "Mia Louise Marquez." The couple have chosen to may tribute to Gemma with Mia's middle name, as the former Hollyoaks actress shares the same moniker for her middle name. Mia, meanwhile, means 'mine' in Spanish.

The couple announced their daughter's name on Instagram

SEE The photo of Gemma and Gorka's baby here

Gorka, 28, and Gemma, 34, welcomed their first child on Thursday 4 July. Gemma explained why she was waiting to announce her daughter's name and post the first photos, telling her Instagram followers: "To people asking why we haven't posted any pictures. No, we haven't done a magazine deal. We just want all our family and friends to come over and meet her first that's all. It's important for me that they all get a hold and a cuddle first."

Gemma and Gorka's baby was born on 4 July

The new mum admitted the birth had been a little frightening, saying on Instagram: "She's incredible and she certainly made an entrance, giving us all quite a fright at times! Little Miss independent already! Thank you SO much to the Midwives, nurses & doctors at The Royal Bolton Hospital who did the most incredible job taking care of myself and my baby.

"You're all so wonderful and I'm so grateful to have had you all with me and to have been under your care these past 4 days. Back home now for family time and to introduce little lady to her big brothers Norman & Ollie.... Let the next life chapter begin."

Gorka, meanwhile, paid tribute to his girlfriend, praising her on Instagram and writing: "@glouiseatkinson my absolute HERO! After seeing you go through all you did to bring our little girl to life has made me love and respect you even more. What a trooper you are. I couldn't be more proud of you!!"

Three days after the birth, Gorka was back at work, performing in the Here Come The Boys show in Norwich. Speaking to the audience, the pro dancer opened up about how he was coping with fatherhood, ecstatically saying: "I'm officially Daddy!" As the audience whooped and cheered, Gorka's Strictly co-star Giovanni Pernice commented: "You haven't slept at all. That's why you've got so much energy." "I know, can you tell? Just three days and it feels like three years. Joking, joking," laughed Gorka. "I just wanted to say it's been amazing, it's so rewarding. Thank you to everyone for your lovely messages and support. It's been incredible."

