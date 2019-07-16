The special meaning behind Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez's baby's name This is lovely!

Strictly Come Dancing stars Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez announced their baby daughter's name on Tuesday night, and shared the first photos of her on Instagram. The new parents revealed that they have called their baby Mia Louise Marquez, and her name has the sweetest personal meaning to the couple. In Spain – where Gorka is from – Mia means 'mine.' Louise, meanwhile, is the same middle name as Gemma's, whose full name is Gemma Louise Atkinson. The couple had waited a few weeks to announce Mia's moniker following her arrival on 4 July, and fans have been waiting patiently to find out.

Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez have called their daughter Mia Louise

Gemma, 34, recently explained why the couple had chosen not to announce their daughter's name straight away. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Gemma wrote: "To people asking why we haven't posted any pictures. No, we haven't done a magazine deal. We just want all our family and friends to come over and meet her first that's all." She added: "It's important for me that they all get a hold and a cuddle first."

The proud parents met on Strictly Come Dancing

Since Mia's arrival, Gemma and Gorka have been sharing updates on their life as new parents. Last week, Gemma opened up about how she was feeling on social media, writing in a post: "Thumbs up to the new mums club, what a whirlwind 9 days it's been having little princess (my new bff) at home with me 24/7. Being only maternal towards dogs for the first 30 years of my life (which btw Norman & Ollie are still my everything) I genuinely never dreamed I'd love someone as much as I do her." The actress went on to describe how she's been blessed with "the most chilled out, calm, zen like baby who so far eats and sleeps every 4hrs like a topper and in between is happy amusing herself having a good old kick and wriggle in her pram".

Mia is the latest baby to have been born following a Strictly Come Dancing romance. Gorka and Gemma met on the 2017 series of the show, and although they were not partnered together, they spent a lot of time together during the Strictly Come Dancing tour. They announced their relationship on Valentine's Day in February 2018, and have been very much in love ever since.

