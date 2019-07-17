Alex Jones reveals heartwarming moment with baby son Kit Aww!

Alex Jones has been documenting her life as a mum of two young children since the arrival of her baby son Kit in May. The One Show presenter has been sharing both the good and the not so good aspects of looking after a newborn, and on Wednesday, she melted hearts after posting the sweetest picture yet of Kit. In the image, which was posted on Instagram Stories, Alex is holding her son during the night feed, and Kit is holding out his tiny hand. The mother-of-two has been getting used to balancing her time between Kit and her two-year-old son Teddy, and has enlisted the help of her parents, who have been spending a lot of time with her over the past few weeks, especially since her husband, Charlie Thomson, returned to work.

Alex Jones and her baby son Kit during the night feed

The TV presenter has been taking Kit to many exciting places in his first few months, including the Hampton Court Flower Show at the beginning of the month, where they even got to look around the Duchess of Cambridge's Back to Nature garden design. He has also enjoyed a baby playdate with Alex's makeup artist friend, Liz Beckett, who is also on maternity leave. The two mums took their children to the park, before treating themselves to a pub lunch.

Alex gave birth to her second son in May

Before Kit's arrival, Alex spoke honestly about her fears of becoming a mother-of-two. "Everybody has nerves about being a mum and being a parent," she said on podcast I See What You're Saying. "Pregnancy for any woman is a period of excitement, also slightly terrifying as you don't know what to expect. Even with your second it's like: 'How am I going to do two?'" The TV star added: "Mum was amazing at the beginning, when we first had Teddy, for the first three weeks, thankfully. I don't know how we would have done it without her."

Luckily, Alex had nothing to worry about. While she was also apprehensive about how Teddy would react to having a younger sibling, it sounds like he's taken his role on like a pro. Appearing via a video link on The One Show to announce Kit's arrival in May, Alex told hosts Matt Baker and Angela Scanlon: "Teddy has taken it like a duck to water, being a big brother. He's been fantastic, really gentle with him." The TV presenter also joked that she and Charlie were having to break the news to Teddy that his little brother would be called Kit, and not Thomas like he had wanted. She explained that her oldest son wanted his sibling to be named after Thomas the Tank Engine.

