Alex Jones shares heartwarming photo of Kit during family outing with grandparents

Alex Jones melted hearts after sharing a gorgeous new photo of her son Kit on a family day out. Taking to Instagram Stories, the One Show presenter gave fans a glimpse into how she's been spending her maternity leave – and it involves plenty of bonding time between Kit and his grandparents. Alex clearly enjoyed having her parents down in London as she uploaded a snap of her mum cradling baby Kit in her arms. "Coffee and cuddles," she wrote.

The Welsh TV star gave birth to her second child, who she shares with husband Charlie Thomson, in May, just a few days after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's royal baby was born. She regularly keeps her fans updated with Kit's progress, and the mother-son duo have enjoyed numerous days out at one of Alex's favourite spots, Petersham Nurseries in Richmond.

Alex had a visit from her parents

Alex also travelled to Windsor to meet up with Chris Evans' wife Natasha and her baby twins, who turn one in September. In addition, the BBC star paid a visit to the Hampton Court Garden Festival where she viewed the Duchess of Cambridge's Back to Nature garden design, taking baby Kit for the green day out.

The TV star and her husband Charlie welcomed baby Kit in May

Alex is also the doting mum to two-year-old Teddy, although she admitted that her toddler has been going through the dreaded 'no' phase of late. Earlier this month, Alex shared a screengrab of an episode of Fearne Cotton's podcast, Happy Place, which featured psychotherapist Phillipa Perry, author of Your Children Will Be Glad That You Did. Alex wrote besides the image: "We're going through a horrendous nooo phase with 2.5 Teddy and I found this incredibly helpful."

But it sounds like Teddy has also been a doting big brother to Kit. While announcing Kit's arrival via a video link on The One Show, Alex said of her firstborn: "Teddy has taken it like a duck to water, being a big brother. He's been fantastic, really gentle with him."

