Alex Jones opens up about the 'horrendous' problem she's facing with son Teddy

Alex Jones is known for her incredible honesty when it comes to talking about motherhood, and The One Show presenter isn't afraid to open up about the difficult times. On Wednesday, the mother-of-two confessed that she was currently going through a battle with her oldest son Teddy, who is at the terrible twos stage. Alex shared a screengrab of an episode of Fearne Cotton's podcast, Happy Place, which featured psychotherapist and author Phillipa Perry, who has recently written the book Your Children Will Be Glad That You Did. Alex wrote besides the image: "We're going through a horrendous nooo phase with 2.5 Teddy and I found this incredibly helpful."

Alex Jones opened up about Teddy's challenging phase

While Teddy is at the age of testing the boundaries, the little boy has also been incredibly excited by the arrival of his baby brother Kit – who was born in April. Over the weekend, Alex shared a lovely picture of her son looking after his younger sibling. The presenter had been apprehensive about Teddy's reaction to a new sibling before Kit's arrival, but luckily she had nothing to worry about. While announcing Kit's arrival via a video link on The One Show, Alex said of Teddy: "Teddy has taken it like a duck to water, being a big brother. He's been fantastic, really gentle with him."

Alex and her son Teddy

Teddy is happy sharing his mum and dad, but his baby brother's name may have been something that his parents had to work on persuading him about. Alex joked that she and her husband Charlie Thomson had to break the news to him that his little brother would be called Kit, and not Thomas like he had wanted. She explained that her oldest son wanted his sibling to be named after Thomas the Tank Engine.

Before Kit's arrival, Alex spoke honestly about her fears of becoming a mother-of-two. "Everybody has nerves about being a mum and being a parent," she said on podcast I See What You're Saying. "Pregnancy for any woman is a period of excitement, also slightly terrifying as you don't know what to expect. Even with your second it's like: 'How am I going to do two?'" The TV star added: "Mum was amazing at the beginning, when we first had Teddy, for the first three weeks, thankfully. I don't know how we would have done it without her."

