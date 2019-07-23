Kim Kardashian's daughter North West, 6, debuts nose ring Wow!

Kim Kardashian's six-year-old daughter North is already a mini style icon - she's no stranger to stepping out in front of the cameras wearing designer outfits and rocking a new hairstyle every week, just like her famous mum! The little girl turned heads on Monday, however, when she appeared to be wearing a new nose piercing in photos from her great-grandmother MJ's 85th birthday party. Kim was quick to clarify it was simply a clip in, however, writing on her Instagram Story: "Fake nose ring alert!!!" before sharing the pictures.

Kim posted the adorable pictures on her Instagram Story

It looks like North went all-out on the sparkly accessories for the special birthday party, also wearing sweet face gems and a pretty choker necklace. How cute? She pulled her hair into adorable plaited pigtails and seemed to love posing for snaps in the photobooth with her mum, aunts Khloe and Kourtney, and cousins Penelope and baby True.

MORE: Kim Kardashian shares glimpse inside her children's nursery as daughters Chicago and North play

Matriarch Kris Jenner also posted some of the gorgeous black and white photographs from the event, and shared that she'd chosen a 50s-style outfit in tribute to her mum. "Wearing polka dots last night in honour of my Mom MJ turning 85!!! Makeup by @ash_kholm, hair by @clydehairgo, top by @lisamariefernandez, skirt by @normakamali #familyiseverything," she wrote on Instagram.

Adorable North clearly loves taking after her stylish mum, and Kim even recently revealed that she likes to raid her designer wardrobe - sharing some photos of North trying on her pink snake-skin boots! The little girl was all smiles in the first three snaps but on picture four she was seen crying when it was time to give them back. Kim wrote: "Sooooo Miss North dressed herself and thought she was ready for the day until I explained she couldn’t wear my boots." Maybe in ten years, eh?

MORE: Kim Kardashian reveals North's sweet act of kindness after sharing new photo of sons Saint and Psalm