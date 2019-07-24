Rod Stewart and Penny Lancaster's son gives his parents a fright during holiday And breath!

Rod Stewart and Penny Lancaster have whisked their sons away for the summer on a sailing trip, and they've wasted no time in making the most of being at sea. On Tuesday, the couple's youngest son Alastair enjoyed a thrill-seeking afternoon on an intense boat ride, giving his parents a fright as they watched on from the sides as he was knocked up and down on the boat. At one point, Alastair was thrown up in the air, but luckily, nobody was harmed – and a lot of fun was had in the process! Sharing a video on Instagram of Alastair and his friend on board, Penny wrote: "Alastair and his buddy on an adrenaline speedy, bouncy ride (and all was well!)." Many of Penny's followers were quick to comment, with one writing: "Oh God! My heart's beating so fast just watching them. Nerves of steel!" while another wrote: "Phew, my heart skipped a beat there." A third added: "Yikes!"

Rod Stewart and Penny Lancaster's son gave them a fright!

The family are cruising around the south of France, and were in Provence before arriving in Monaco at the beginning of the week. Penny has been sharing updates on social media from their travels so far, including a sweet video of Rod bonding with sons Alastair and Aiden inside their cruise ship. In the footage, the trio were seen sitting around a table playing board games. The quality time together will no doubt be cherished following Rod's busy tour earlier in the year. Now that the boys have finished school for the summer, they can well and truly relax too.

Rod and Penny are sailing around the South of France

There's no doubt that Penny and Rod are doting parents, and Penny recently revealed that while they were toying with the idea of adopting another child, their sons were happy with the way their family dynamic is. The boys have six older siblings from Rod's previous relationships. He is dad to Sarah Streeter, who was born in 1964 to then-girlfriend Susannah Boffey when the pair were teenagers, and shares three children with Alana Stewart - Kimberley Stewart, born in 1979, Sean Stewart, born in 1980, and Ruby Stewart, born in 1987 to Kelly Emberg. He then shares Renee Stewart, born in 1992, and Liam Stewart, born in 1994, with model Rachel Hunter.

