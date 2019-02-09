The Greatest Dancer star Matthew Morrison's special bond with his son The actor's son was born in October 2017

Fans love seeing what dance captain Matthew Morrison pulls out of the bag each week on The Greatest Dancer – whether he's jumping up and dancing along with the acts, or entertaining the youngest of contestants. And while his own son is too little to watch and fully appreciate the show, we're sure baby Revel James Makai is cheering dad on from home. Speaking to the Daily Mail earlier this month, Matthew, 40, said: "My wife and son are over for this trip and living here the whole month while we do the live shows and it's great to be a tourist."

The Glee actor also revealed that he and fellow co-star Cheryl have been bonding over parenthood; Cheryl is a proud mum to Bear, who turns two in March. "We're getting a playdate in the book and Bear's lucky to be with this beautiful child of mine!" said Matthew.

Speaking to the A List in January, the dad-of-one also revealed: "Mostly [Cheryl and I] talk about how we are both young parents to young boys. We have been bonding over that. Not just the sleepless nights; it is all positive. How beautiful it is to have children and how it has totally changed our lives. And how it has definitely helped us in becoming mentors for the show."

Matthew and his wife Renee Puente welcomed their first child back in October 2017. At the time, the actor announced his son's safe arrival on Instagram, by sharing a photo of him giving baby Revel a fist pump. "To my Newborn Child, Revel James Makai Morrison: Your Mama and Papa got this!! Trust in us to guide and protect you always. To lay the tracks so your choo choo train will run smoothly throughout this world. You will have all the tools to soar! We love you, and are so thankful for your arrival! The adventures are just beginning," the proud new father wrote.

Renee also celebrated Revel's arrival on social media, sharing a photo of their baby boy lying in Matthew's arms. "I'm in Revel Heaven… my heaven on earth… to give you life, to hold you in my arms, to comfort you, to feed you from my body… I can't begin to express my immeasurable gratitude for being the one you chose as your Mama!" she wrote. "My Revel James Makai Morrison, I promise to cherish you, to constantly remind you that you are worthy of love and belonging, to teach you compassion and kindness."

