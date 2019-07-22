Neev Spencer welcomes second child - find out the gorgeous name Congratulations Neev and Chan

TV and radio presenter and charity campaigner Neev Spencer has revealed to HELLO! that she has welcomed her second child, a baby daughter called Vivienne, with her advertising designer husband, Chan. Neev, who has met up with royal mums, the Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Sussex through her work on mental health, gave birth at London's Queen Charlotte's Hospital on Tuesday 16 July.

The little girl is an instant hit with her big sister Genevieve, as Neev tells HELLO!: "She absolutely adores her new baby sister who arrived just in time for her third birthday. We feel so incredibly lucky to have been blessed with another baby after years of hoping and wanting a child. We feel like the luckiest people on the planet and can't wait to start our journey together as a family of four."

Neev Spencer welcomes second daughter, Vivienne

Neev is a huge admirer of Kate and Meghan. Of meeting Kate at Kensington Palace, Neev told HELLO!: "She's so lovely and genuine. She was talking about motherhood, how she had mixed emotions and didn't know how to feel – and how much pressure we put on ourselves and how you can never prepare yourself to be a mum.

READ MORE: Neev Spencer reveals the gender of her second baby

"After struggling with my mental health after my first was born I have been preparing my mind and body for this second journey and am capturing and documenting my days. My main hope in sharing more of my story is to help others mums feel informed and supported on their own journeys of pregnancy and motherhood."

READ MORE: Neev Spencer announces surprising second pregnancy and talks meeting the Duchess of Cambridge

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.