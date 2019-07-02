Serena Williams shares adorable mini-me photo of daughter Alexis - and fans can't believe one likeness This is SO cute

Serena Williams has shared the most adorable photograph of herself and one-year-old daughter Alexis Olympia! The tennis star, who will be in action at Wimbledon on Tuesday, posted the snap to her Instagram account - twinning with little Alexis in matching sweatshirts from her clothing line. She captioned it: "Let the games begin!" The mother-daughter duo even matched their power poses in the snap, and unsurprisingly fans were quick to comment on the sweet photo - with many noticing one particular similarity between Serena and her daughter.

Serena shared the adorable photo on Instagram

"Look at her legs already, wow… another tennis player like her mama," one wrote, while another added: "Olympia’s quads coming through!!!" One follower also joked: "Is there a baby gym that she goes to?!"

Serena often twins with her mini-me in matching outfits, to the delight of her social media followers! In April, she shared another cute snap of herself and Alexis, this time wearing fifties-style dresses with poodle motifs - simply captioning it: "Pink things."

The sports champion regularly speaks openly about motherhood and its struggles, too. She wrote in 2018: "Last week was not easy for me. Not only was I accepting some tough personal stuff, but I just was in a funk. Mostly, I felt like I was not a good mum. I read several articles that said postpartum emotions can last up to three years if not dealt with. I like communication best. Talking things through with my mum, my sisters, my friends let me know that my feelings are totally normal. It's totally normal to feel like I'm not doing enough for my baby."

Royal fans are no doubt hoping that Serena's pal Duchess Meghan might make another surprise appearance outside of her maternity leave to watch her at Wimbledon. We bet the pair have plenty to catch up on since the arrival of baby Archie Harrison!