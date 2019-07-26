Gemma Atkinson explains why she's charging for baby Mia's photos - and silences critics The former Strictly star welcomed her daughter in July

Gemma Atkinson has explained why she has been charging news outlets for their use of her daughter Mia's baby photos - and it’s for a great cause. After revealing previously that she was opting out of a magazine exclusive to cover the birth of her baby, the former Strictly Come Dancing star clarified on Instagram that she was charging media companies a fee to use her baby snaps - and is donating the money to the hospital where she gave birth.

When news of the photo fees made the press, Gemma released a statement on Instagram and explained: "After having paps outside my house after having Mia, I have enlisted a licensing agency to use copyright law to bill any usages of her images with the monies raised going to Bolton Hospital.”

Gemma has been very honest about her traumatic birth experience

MORE: These Strictly Come Dancing stars look incredible in their bikinis!

Gemma welcomed her baby daughter at the Royal Bolton Hospital. A couple of weeks after the birth, the former Hollyoaks star revealed her traumatic birth story, telling her followers that she had to have an emergency C-section and also suffered a haemorrhage. She wrote: "It wasn't what I'd planned but thanks to my hypnobirthing despite the madness & panic, I was able to calmly keep my breathing technique & accept whatever is best for Mia just do it! 2hrs later I was alone with Gorks & Mia blissfully happy in a ward when I suddenly felt extremely unwell."

MORE: See how much Rachel Riley's baby bump has grown since May

She continued: "Gorka got a doctor and she took one look at me & again pressed the panic button. I was having a hemorrhage. A big one & I lost a lot of blood. I don't remember much other than having around 9 doctors in the room, some injecting me, hooking me to drips, physically pulling clots out of me & one comforting Gorks who was beside himself in the corner. I woke in another room with Gorks & my family there, Mia sleeping soundly & a lovely midwife named Di who was checking my notes. The trauma was over & thanks to our NHS & incredible hospital staff we were ok."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.