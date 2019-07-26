Gemma Atkinson's fans agree baby Mia looks just like her dad Gorka Marquez Adorable!

Gemma Atkinson has posted the cutest video of her daughter Mia, giving fans a clear view of her baby's beautiful features. The newborn was seen lying down on her back, wriggling around and looking adorable in a babygro that read "Little Peanut." Fans were quick to comment on just how much Mia is taking after her dad Gorka Marquez – not just in her looks, but her movements too! Watch the video here.

"Aww she's fab! She is @gorka_marquez twin!" one Instagram follower replied to Gemma. "Gosh she looks just like daddy!!" another posted, while a third commented: "She has got a typical Basque nose that we call surgora, means a nose like bewitched. She is very cute." Another wrote: "Mia is a beautiful little girl, she already has the dance moves like her Daddy."

Gemma welcomed her daughter on 4 July

Gemma, 34, has previously joked that she finds it frustrating when people compare Mia to the Strictly Come Dancing star. Talking on Hits Radio Breakfast, she said: "Everyone who comes to see us says, 'Oh my God she's beautiful, isn't she like her dad?' Everyone keeps saying, 'She's stunning' and then 'Isn't she like Gorka?' And I look at them and go, 'Yeah even though I carried her for nine months and all this and she looks like him'!"

The former Hollyoaks actress, who gave birth on 4 July, also told Hits Radio that she's immediately bonded with her baby. "It's crazy. Everyone said to me you'll not love anything more than this child and I kept saying all along that if she's allergic to dogs she'll have to live with my mum. As soon as I saw her it just changed."

Since Mia's arrival, Gemma has been sharing honest updates about her motherhood journey, and even opened up about her traumatic birth story in a bid to help other mothers. The star revealed that she had to have an emergency C-section, and then suffered a hemorrhage, leaving nine doctors fighting to save her life.

