Alex Jones shares first photo showing glimpse of baby Kit's face – and he's gorgeous! What a sweet baby!

The One Show star Alex Jones has been posting occasional candid snapshots of her baby son Kit since his arrival in May, but on Tuesday night she delighted her fans after sharing the first photo of his gorgeous face. The TV star had taken her newborn out to Yuu Kitchen, and uploaded a number of pictures from the afternoon onto her Instagram page, including one of her holding Kit, whose side profile can be seen clearly. In the caption, the mother-of-two wrote: "Me and my lunch date at @yuu_kitchen Food was divine and the company exquisite. Thank you for treating us @charlottesdavey xx #lunching." Fans adored the photo, with one writing: "Beautiful baby," while another added: "Oh my god, look at him," accompanied by a love heart emoji.

Alex Jones delighted fans after sharing a glimpse of baby Kit's face

Earlier in the day, Alex had opened up about her unpleasant journey to London with baby Kit, revealing that her latest breastfeeding experience in public wasn't a pleasant one. On Instagram Stories, the star shared a photo of herself on a bus whilst feeding Kit. She wrote: "Feeding Kit on the bus and surprised at how many weird looks I'm getting. Surely we've moved on from this by now…"

MORE: Take a look inside Prince William and Kate Middleton's home at Kensington Palace

The One Show star is also mum to two-year-old son Teddy

Alex, who also shares two-year-old son Teddy with husband Charlie Thomson, welcomed her second boy in May. While she enjoys her time off-screen, the doting mum-of-two has been keeping her fans up-to-date with her progress. She recently returned back home with her family after their coastal escape in Dorset. But last month, Alex managed to hit a new milestone after she enjoyed her first night out since Kit's birth. The TV presenter stepped out for a glitzy evening at the John Paul Gaultier Freak Show play, and even got to meet the iconic fashion designer. Telling her fans that she had stayed out until 10.30pm, Alex admitted that by that time she was desperate to see her baby.

READ: Victoria Beckham goes on romantic bike ride with David during Italian holiday

Most recently, Alex and her family enjoyed a staycation in Dorset. They hired out a beautiful cottage during their stay, after Alex had asked her Instagram followers if they knew of any holiday homes that were free in the next few weeks. On Thursday when they arrived in Dorset, the mother-of-two gave a mini-tour of their short-term home, and shared a photo of the holiday cottage from the garden. The quaint sandstone home featured a Juliet balcony, which overlooked expansive green fields and the property's garden allotment. Teddy in particular had a wonderful time during their stay, and was treated to trips out to places including Corfe Castle and Longleat safari park.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.