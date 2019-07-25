Alex Jones hits new parenting milestone following baby Kit's arrival It looked like a lot of fun too!

The One Show star Alex Jones has been settling into life as a mum of two young children following the arrival of her baby son Kit in May, but on Wednesday night, she hit a new parenting milestone as she enjoyed her first night out since his birth. The TV presenter stepped out for a glitzy evening at the John Paul Gaultier Freak Show play, and even got to meet the iconic fashion designer. Alex shared photos of herself getting ready on her Instagram account, opting for a glamorous floor-length Zara dress with oversized sleeves. The star revealed that she had stayed out until 10.30pm, admitting that by that time she was desperate to see her baby.

Alex Jones enjoyed a night out with Jean Paul Gaultier

Sharing photos from her night, Alex wrote on Instagram: "First night out since having Kit last night and what a night it was! Thank you to the cast of @jpgfashionfreakshow for putting on such an incredible show and of course to the man who loves a stripe nearly as much as I do #jeanpaulgaultier. He was really down to earth and chatted for ages about how he originally designed his trade mark cone corset for his teddy bear when he was just 9 year old! Back home by 10.30 due to impending exploding boobs and desperate for a cuddle but nice to have a few hours of glamour! #fashionfreakshow."

The One Show star with Jean Paul Gaultier

Alex has been documenting the first few months of being a mother-of-two on social media, and has been open and honest about the negative aspects of looking after two young children as well as the positives. She's touched on everything from toddler tantrums to sleepless nights, recently revealing that her little boy Teddy is suffering with eczema. She has also been showing behind-the-scenes photos from her family days out, with fans appreciating her showing the Instagram vs. reality moments.

Before Kit's arrival, Alex spoke honestly about her fears of becoming a mother-of-two. "Everybody has nerves about being a mum and being a parent," she said on podcast I See What You're Saying. "Pregnancy for any woman is a period of excitement, also slightly terrifying as you don't know what to expect. Even with your second it's like: 'How am I going to do two?'" The TV star added: "Mum was amazing at the beginning, when we first had Teddy, for the first three weeks, thankfully. I don't know how we would have done it without her."

