The One Show's Alex Jones celebrates special milestone with baby Kit The TV presenter is now a proud mum to two young sons

The One Show host Alex Jones has posted a gorgeous selfie with newborn son Kit, one month after his arrival. Taking to Instagram in the early hours of Monday morning, the 42-year-old thanked her followers for their support and lovely messages. "Four weeks of getting to know Kit," she wrote in the caption. "A big thank you for all your messages over the last few weeks. Each one is very much appreciated. I've loved reading them and they've really kept me going during the long nights."

It's been one month since Alex Jones welcomed Kit

Turning her attention to fellow parents, she added: "Lots of love and congratulations to all the other new parents out there who have been in touch too." Alex and her husband Charlie Thompson welcomed their second son in May; they are already doting parents to two-year-old Teddy. The sweet post comes shortly after the mum-of-two told her fans that she was struggling with her newborn baby's feeding pattern. "Cluster feeding. Seven hours and counting," she wrote across the post.

Since giving birth to Kit, proud mum Alex has been keeping fans updated with their progress. She delighted her followers when announcing his arrival to the world, writing on Instagram: "And then there were 4!!! Little kit Thomson arrived safely and very speedily last Monday at 2.21am weighing a healthy 7lbs 3." She added: "Teddy, Charlie and I are absolutely besotted by baby brother and are enjoying this special time as we get used to being a foursome and generally breathing in that lovely newborn smell!!! A huge thank you to the midwives at the birth centre, Queen Charlotte Hospital for everything you did for us. #nhsheroes."

Alex shares two sons with husband Charlie

Alex has previously spoken about her fears of becoming a mother-of-two. "Everybody has nerves about being a mum and being a parent," she said on podcast I See What You're Saying. "Pregnancy for any woman is a period of excitement, also slightly terrifying as you don't know what to expect. Even with your second it's like: 'How am I going to do two?'" The TV star added: "Mum was amazing at the beginning, when we first had Teddy, for the first three weeks, thankfully. I don't know how we would have done it without her."

