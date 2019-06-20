Alex Jones shares adorable photo of baby son Kit during playdate How lovely!

Alex Jones has been enjoying every second with her baby son Kit during her maternity leave off The One Show, and on Wednesday the TV star enjoyed a day out with her makeup artist Liz Beckett and her baby son. The two mums took their babies for a walk in the park, followed by a pub lunch, and Alex shared a lovely picture from the day on Instagram. In the photo, Alex looked chic dressed in a black and white striped T-shirt, while baby Kit looked cute wearing a navy jacket. Fans were quick to comment on the photo, with one writing: "Aww, glad you are enjoying yourself, miss you on The One Show!"

Alex Jones and her makeup artist Liz Beckett enjoyed a day out with their babies

The TV presenter has been looking after Kit and her two-year-old son Teddy on her own during the week, as her husband Charlie Thomson's paternity leave came to an end earlier in the month. The star has been sharing plenty of updates with her fans on social media, highlighting many relatable parenting experiences. These have included the long nights and lack of sleep, and balancing looking after a toddler and a newborn. She even braved going into a taxi to London alone with Kit last week, but admitted she was nervous about it on social media.

Alex shares baby son Kit with husband Charlie Thomson

Before Kit's arrival, Alex spoke honestly about her fears of becoming a mother-of-two. "Everybody has nerves about being a mum and being a parent," she said on podcast I See What You're Saying. "Pregnancy for any woman is a period of excitement, also slightly terrifying as you don't know what to expect. Even with your second it's like: 'How am I going to do two?'" The TV star added: "Mum was amazing at the beginning, when we first had Teddy, for the first three weeks, thankfully. I don't know how we would have done it without her."

Luckily, Alex had nothing to worry about. While she was also apprehensive about how Teddy would react to having a younger sibling, it sounds like he's taken his role on like a pro. Appearing via a video link on The One Show to announce Kit's arrival in May, Alex told hosts Matt Baker and Angela Scanlon: "Teddy has taken it like a duck to water, being a big brother. He's been fantastic, really gentle with him." The TV presenter also joked that she and Charlie were having to break the news to Teddy that his little brother would be called Kit, and not Thomas like he had wanted. She explained that her oldest son wanted his sibling to be named after Thomas the Tank Engine.

