Victoria Beckham goes on a romantic bike ride with David during Italian holiday The family have arrived in Puglia

David and Victoria Beckham certainly know how to make the most of their summer! Having just arrived back in London after spending some time in Miami, the family has now jetted off to Puglia in Italy for a European adventure. On Tuesday, Victoria shared a series of photographs from their travels so far, including one of her and a shirtless David enjoying a bike ride across a cornfield. In another photo shared on the former Spice Girl's Instagram account, her husband was pictured with their oldest son Brooklyn, who has joined his family on their latest holiday. Not wanting to leave her other sons out, Victoria also posted pictures of herself with Romeo and Cruz during a sunbathing session. David also shared a lovely photo of himself and Harper from their holiday, and one of him and Victoria twinning in very similar outfits.

David and Victoria Beckham went on a bike ride together in Italy

Victoria and David have been married for 20 years and celebrated their milestone wedding anniversary in July. The pair have been one of the most iconic couples since they met in 1999 when David was a famous footballer and Victoria was in the Spice Girls. During an appearance on Vogue's 73 questions, Victoria sweetly revealed that if she could have dinner with anyone in the world, it would be her husband.

The pair wore co-ordinating outfits on the first day of their summer holiday

While they both lead busy lives, David and Victoria always ensure that they make time for each other. On Saturday, the pair went on a date night. Before their evening out, Victoria asked her fans on Instagram to vote for which dress they thought she should wear, and revealed that she had decided for a star-print maxi dress from her pre-Autumn Winter collection. She shared a photo of herself dressed up and ready to go, writing in the caption: "#VBPreAW19 star dress. New favourite date night dress x," and sweetly added the hashtag #hopehelikesit in reference to David.

Doting dad David shared a sweet photo of himself and daughter Harper

There is no doubt that David and Victoria are doting parents to their four children, and despite their fame and fortune, they have worked hard to ensure that Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper are all kept grounded. Speaking to the Telegraph, David said: "We have always led by example, in terms of the way we treat our children, with the way we look after our children, the way we love our children. But we are very strict parents. We want to bring them up as closely as possible to how we were brought up because you have to give them manners, you have to give them boundaries and our children definitely have that."

The retired footballer continued: "Their upbringing is a lot different to my upbringing so I think there is always a kind of fear factor, I mean the first day you have kids, you constantly worry. It's the most wonderful thing in the world but you are bringing children into a world where you really have to protect them. They are very privileged and they have a lovely life, and I want to protect that and to protect them from anything that goes on outside the family."

