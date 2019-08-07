Stacey Solomon shares a glimpse into baby Rex's unbelievable wardrobe – see pic We're a little jealous!

Loose Women panellist Stacey Solomon's baby son Rex has amassed a bigger wardrobe in his short time on earth than many grown women, including his mother. Stacey highlighted this fact in a video posted to her Instagram stories on Wednesday, admitting that her youngest boy's clothing collection was overflowing.

In the clip, the camera pans from left to right, showing two railings stuffed with brightly coloured baby clothes, all neatly organised on hangers. It then pans from right to left as Stacey brushes her hand against all the clothes. She captioned the video: "Finally sorted out Rex's clothes today, he has a better wardrobe than me." She added the crying laughing emoji and a snippet of the song Feeling Good. "Now to get started on this bad boy," she captioned her next short video, which showed a chest of drawers bursting with more clothes.

Rex has an enviable assortment of outfits

The former X-Factor contestant gave birth to Rex on 23 May, a couple of weeks earlier than expected. He is her first child with her partner, ex-EastEnder Joe Swash. Stacey has two sons from previous relationships: Zachary, 11, and Leighton, seven, while Joe shares Harry, twelve, with his ex.

The mum-of-three has candidly shared the ups and downs of her most recent pregnancy and post-birth experiences with her followers on social media, from her dog's overprotective reaction to her baby bump to her fear about going out alone with Rex after he was born.

Stacey is also no slouch in the style department

Earlier this month, she used Instagram to reflect on her son's life so far, posting a sweet picture of her son in his crib. She captioned it: "Today I am ten weeks old - someone pass me an industrial-sized box of tissues and a machine that pauses time please. During the newborn fuzz I would count the lines above his head to gauge if he was getting bigger (looking back I realise there are more effective methods). Now there are no lines left."

She went on to say, "I can’t believe how quickly these ten weeks have gone by and how much he's changed. Every day is different. I love you to the moon and back my little Rexy Bum and those chunky little leg rolls that I just want to eat." She must be hoping he doesn't grow up even faster - both because he's so cute and because it will be a waste of clothes…

