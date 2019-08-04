Stacey Solomon celebrates exciting family news with baby Rex and Joe Swash Congratulations!

Stacey Solomon had something very special to celebrate over the weekend as she attended her younger brother Matthew's engagement. The Loose Women panellist attended his party on Saturday, and was delighted that Joe Swash managed to make it up to the event after a last-minute change. The doting mum-of-three shared a sweet photo of the pair with baby Rex at the party, and wrote: "So excited Joe made it up to my brother's engagement last night! It meant I could eat with two hands!" The former X Factor finalist was no doubt happy to have Joe to help with Rex following a sleepless night the evening before. Stacey had revealed that it had been "challenging," and shared a photo of her baby finally asleep – albeit in the middle of the day.

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash at Stacey's brother's engagement party

The TV star is extremely close to her family, and as well as Matthew, she also has an older sister called Jemma. Although her parents are divorced, they remain on good terms, and last month they surprised Stacey during her holiday with Joe and her children, after being invited to the Forest of Dean where they had been staying. Joe had organised for all of Stacey's family to join them for a meal cooked by the star's favourite chef, Theo Michaels. The TV presenter revealed that the present was her push present following Rex's birth, and that she was so touched that it had made her cry.

MORE: Olivia Newton-John gives update on her health following cancer diagnosis

Joe looked after baby Rex while Stacey ate her food

Although Stacey had implemented a no-technology rule during her holiday so that her family could all reconnect, her dad had taken a few photos on his phone – including one of them all sitting around eating their meal. In the photo, Stacey and Joe were pictured with the star's parents, as well as her two nieces, brother David and her grandmother.

READ: Prince William and Kate send Meghan Markle a special message on her birthday

Both Stacey and Joe have been documenting the first few months of his life on social media, and give regular updates on his development. Joe proudly revealed during a recent appearance on Good Morning Britain that Rex had reached his birth weight since his premature arrival. More recently, Stacey told her social media followers that Rex appears to be a redhead, and shared a gorgeous photo of his baby hair. The pair have also spoken out about how Rex has connected their two families together. There is no doubt that he is doted on by his parents and older siblings. Joe has a son Harry, 12, from a previous relationship, while Stacey is mum to sons Zachary, ten, and Leighton, seven.\

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.