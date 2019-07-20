Stacey Solomon shows off baby Rex's adorable red hair in new photo She shared another candid photograph

Stacey Solomon has shared a gorgeous new photo of her baby son Rex, and revealed that he is growing adorable red hair like his dad Joe Swash! Honest as ever, Stacey posted the gorgeous shot of herself cradling Rex, admitting that she had been apprehensive to share it. "When Daddy gives Mummy the night off," she wrote. "I almost didn’t post this and then I remembered that... my cellulite is BEAUTIFUL and I used to pray for my boobs to leak. Nothing to be conscious about here! P.S Is it me or is his hair getting more orange? My little Ginger nut." Cute!

Stacey shared the adorable photo on Instagram

Plenty of fans and friends were quick to comment on the beautiful photo, with Davina McCall writing: "What’s interesting is that until I read the post Stacey… I didn't see your cellulite... and u r so right... it’s beautiful. You are beautiful. Love your posts so much." Another added of little Rex: "Ohhh that is definitely red hair, just like my baby, beautiful."

MORE: Stacey Solomon shares very honest parenting confession after revealing anxiety battle

Stacey later wrote on her Instagram Story: "Loads of people saying on my last post how they didn't even see the cellulite I mentioned! I wouldn't either if someone else posted the picture! It's so funny what we see on ourselves and how our minds notice things no one else will. It just goes to show that we are our own worst enemy when it comes to body hang ups!"

Stacey and Joe welcomed Rex in May

She added: "I do and will always make a conscious effort to love my body in all its glory - cellulite, stretch marks, the lot! It's not always easy but it's important! Shout out to all you amazing humans who build people up and make them feel enough!"

MORE: Gemma Atkinson opens up about traumatic birth story as she reveals she suffered hemorrhage

Stacey and Joe welcomed their baby son in May, and have since been keeping fans up to date with their progress. The Loose Women star is also a doting mum to sons Zachary, ten, and Leighton, seven, while Joe is a father to a 12-year-old son, Harry.