Joe Swash separates briefly from Stacey Solomon and baby - and jokes he finally feels rested

Joe Swash has been working non-stop since welcoming his first baby with Stacey Solomon and on Monday he revealed he finally felt rested after a brief and uninterrupted sleep - on a four-hour flight! The dad-of-two travelled to Tenerife for work earlier this week, and made the most of his alone time whilst travelling in premium economy. "Best sleep I've had in ages, thanks British Airways," he wrote alongside a photo showing him comfortably wrapped up in a blanket whilst resting his head on a neck pillow.

Joe Swash shared a snapshot of himself asleep onboard a plane

Fans were quick to see the funny side, with one replying: "Catching up on some zzzzz, newborns are exhausting lol, worth it though, little man is perfection." Another one wrote: "Who wrapped you up like that? Sleeping like a baby." A third one quipped: "Fab dad, sleep whilst you can Joe Swash, you're the real deal! Wish I was Stacey Solomon!"

The star previously uploaded a photo of sons, Harry and Rex

Joe might only be away for a few days with Loose Women but baby Rex is being well taken care of, not only by mum Stacey but by his three siblings - Stacey's two sons Leighton and Zachary and Joe's son Harry. Just a couple of days ago Joe shared the sweetest pic of his two boys showing them sleeping together in bed. "My big boy looking after my little boy," he wrote alongside the heartwarming snap. The family-of-five will be reunited very soon and have a family holiday to look forward to. Last week the proud dad revealed he and Stacey had gone clothes shopping ahead of their time away. It will be their first trip since welcoming baby Rex back in May.