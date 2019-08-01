Stacey Solomon shares emotional update after baby Rex reaches new milestone Time flies!

Stacey Solomon welcomed her third child on 23 May – and the time has just flown by for the new mum as she shared an emotional update with her fans after baby Rex reached a new milestone. The little tot turned 10 weeks old on Thursday and the Loose Women panellist was overcome by how quickly he has grown.

Sharing an adorable side-by-side image on Instagram of Rex as a newborn and now at 10 weeks old, Stacey captioned the image: "Today I am ten weeks old - someone pass me an industrial-sized box of tissues and a machine that pauses time please. During the newborn fuzz I would count the lines above his head to gauge if he was getting bigger (looking back I realise there are more effective methods). Now there are no lines left. I can’t believe how quickly these ten weeks have gone by and how much he's changed. Every day is different. I love you to the moon and back my little Rexy Bum and those chunky little leg rolls that I just want to eat."

Stacey has gained a new legion of fans thanks to her candid approach to motherhood. Earlier this week, the star shone the spotlight on her breastfeeding journey, with a refreshingly honest account of her experience nursing baby Rex. The mum-of-three shared a smiling selfie with her two million Instagram followers, showing her beaming at the camera while feeding her son.

She wrote: "There was a time, not so long ago, when I used to dread this. It's so nice to uncurl my toes, not be fighting with shields or trying to sooth my bleeding nipples, and actually get excited for the times that Rex wants to feed on me. I never managed to exclusively breastfeed. He has bottle and boob, mostly boob before naps for comfort and that works for us!"

She added: "Looking at this photo reminds me of how much pressure I put on myself in the early days. I wanted to love it so badly and had imagined how 'easy', 'convenient' and 'blissful' it would be, and it wasn't any of those things. I never believed anyone when they said it will become easier and almost painless eventually, but it has. I can't even remember when it changed, but 10 weeks in and it feels so much better."

Little Rex is Stacey's third child. Both Stacey and partner Joe Swash have spoken out about how the little boy has connected their two families together; Joe has a son Harry, 12, from a previous relationship, while Stacey is mum to sons Zachary, ten, and Leighton, seven.

