Stacey Solomon shares never-before-seen photos of baby Rex from Joe Swash's phone

Stacey Solomon got hold of boyfriend Joe Swash's phone over the weekend, and she had plenty of fun with it! The Loose Women panellist shared a video of her changing his Instagram profile photo to one of him pulling a face at the camera, and in the process she shared a glimpse of some seriously cute pictures of baby Rex from Joe's phone album. These included some cute family shots, and one of Joe giving Rex a cuddle at home. Much to Stacey's delight, the former EastEnders actor has yet to remove his new profile photo – we wonder if he's noticed yet! Rex is Stacey and Joe's first child together, and was born two weeks early in May.

The doting parents have been documenting the first few months of his life on social media, and give regular updates on his development. Joe proudly revealed during a recent appearance on Good Morning Britain that Rex had reached his birth weight since his premature arrival. More recently, Stacey told her social media followers that Rex appears to be a red head, and shared a gorgeous photo of his baby hair.

Both Stacey and Joe have spoken out about how Rex has connected their two families together. There is no doubt that he is doted on by his parents and older siblings. Joe has a son Harry, 12, from a previous relationship, while Stacey is mum to sons Zachary, ten, and Leighton, seven.

Leighton in particular is besotted with his younger sibling, and is often pictured helping Stacey out with the baby. Stacey recently paid tribute to her middle son in a cute social media post, admitting that she had been worried that Leighton would feel left out after Rex's arrival as he was so used to being the baby of the family. Stacey posted a picture of Leighton carrying Rex in a baby carrier, and gushed: "Rex you have no idea how much your brother loves you. I definitely worried about Leighton feeling pushed out when I got pregnant with Rex. He's been the baby of the family for so long and he's thoroughly enjoyed it. Turns out I had absolutely nothing to worry about! He's taken the role of big brother in his stride and it actually hurts my heart (in a nice way)!"

