Charley Webb shares peek inside family kitchen as she settles into life as mum-of-three The Emmerdale actress welcomed her baby at the end of July

Charley Webb gave fans a peek inside her beautiful home at the weekend as she spent time relaxing with her husband Matthew Wolfenden and their newborn baby. The Emmerdale actress, who welcomed her third child at the end of July, revealed she had a disturbed nights' sleep so was taking the opportunity to have a day of "doing absolutely nothing".

Sharing a photo from the family’s spacious kitchen and dining room, Charley showed how the area was also doubling up as a makeshift nursery for the one-week-old baby, with a Snuzpod cot in the middle of the room. It sat on a cowhide rug alongside a baby activity mat, while a baby chair could also be seen in the background.

Charley Webb shared a look at her kitchen and dining room

"SnuzpodSnoozing. That moment after a feed where they settle and have a little sleep. Up every hour last night to feed, today is a day of doing absolutely nothing. Well…" Charley captioned the photo.

As well as sharing a look at her baby’s innovative bedside cot, which is available for £199.95, the photo offered a rare glimpse inside Charley and Matthew’s stylish kitchen, which has glass doors leading out to the garden where a wooden dining table and children’s trampoline can be seen in the background. A dining table is also positioned next to the windows, with a stylish pink velvet dining chair adding a pop of colour to the otherwise monochrome room.

The Emmerdale actress welcomed her third child in July

Charley and Matthew live in Yorkshire with their sons Buster and Charlie, as well as their newborn baby who they are yet to reveal the name or gender of. The couple often posts photos from their home on social media as they showcase their happy family life, and recently transformed their living room to host a fun Western-themed sleepover for their eldest son’s birthday, with teepee tents lined up on the floor and strung with fairy lights.

