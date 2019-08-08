Charley Webb shares adorable snap of son Bowie – after keeping new baby's gender secret Too cute!

While Charley Webb welcomed her third child only two weeks ago, she isn’t letting life with a newborn stop her from spending quality time with her two eldest sons. The Emmerdale star shared an adorable snap as she enjoyed an outing with her three-year-old son Bowie on Wednesday, along with a video of him dancing on her Instagram Stories.

"Peace Out," she captioned the photo, which showed the youngster showing his mum a peace sign while standing in the family garden with the pet dog behind him. Bowie looked cool in a grey sweatshirt, shorts, and a baseball cap worn back-to-front, with a denim shirt layered over the top.

Charley Webb shared a sweet photo of her son Bowie on Instagram

It’s been a special couple of weeks for Charley and her family, following the birth of her third child. The actress, who is married to her soap co-star Matthew Wolfenden, announced the safe arrival of her new baby on Instagram on 29 July, but is yet to share any more details about the newborn – including his or her gender and name.

However, the 31-year-old did show how she was settling into life as a mum-of-three in an Instagram post earlier this week, showing the one-week-old baby sleeping soundly in a cot in the kitchen while she enjoyed a day of "doing absolutely nothing".

The Emmerdale star recently gave birth to her third child

Sharing a photo from the family’s spacious kitchen and dining room, Charley showed how the area was also doubling up as a makeshift nursery for the baby, with a Snuzpod cot in the middle of the room. It sat on a cowhide rug alongside a baby activity mat, while a baby chair could also be seen in the background.

Charley and Matthew’s fans are eagerly awaiting more photos and details about their bundle of joy, with many asking in the comments whether they have welcomed a baby brother or sister for their sons Buster, nine, and Bowie, three. Others speculated about the baby’s gender, with one writing: "I really think it’s a boy!" Another commented: "Judging by clothes, a boy."

