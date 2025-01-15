Charley Webb's £900k home the family is leaving behind amid divorce

Charley Webb and Matthew Wolfenden have been amicably co-parenting their three children, Buster, 14, Bowie, nine, and Ace, five.

The pair met years ago on the set of ITV's Emmerdale and eventually tied the knot in 2018. However, at the end of 2023, Charley, 36, and Matthew, 44, announced that they were separating.

In a joint statement, they insisted they would remain friends for the sake of their children and Charley has continued to live in their family home with the boys ever since.

MailOnline reports that their four-bedroom house in Yorkshire is up for sale, indicating that Charley and her sons are looking for a new start as she and Matthew near the end of their divorce proceedings.

The house is reportedly listed for £900,000 and the healthy price tag is not surprising given how beautiful the home is.

1/ 7 © Instagram Living room One eye-catching detail of their living room is the neon sign placed above their mustard-yellow Chesterfield sofa. The neon light reads "Beautiful Chaos" and it was a gift to Matthew from Charley for his 40th birthday.



2/ 7 © Instagram Garden Before their split, Matthew shared this photo of their family garden which looks enormous in size. The dad-of-three at the time was posting during the lockdown and it seemed like the family were keeping themselves entertained as he had let his sons paint his face. As well as a spacious lawn area, they also have plenty of plants and trees surrounding the garden adding a pretty backdrop as well as privacy.

3/ 7 © Instagram Kitchen-dining area The spacious open-plan room downstairs features their kitchen and dining area combined and it's the perfect area for family gatherings. The large area also has glass doors leading out to the garden, and we can also spot the outdoor table and chairs. A dining table is also positioned next to the windows, with a stylish pink velvet dining chair adding a pop of colour to the otherwise neutral room.

4/ 7 © Instagram Kitchen island Another angle from their kitchen island was shown in a recent photo of Charley's 36th birthday cake. The dining table can be seen in the background as well as their vase placed on the floor. Their dining area has a mix of chairs and a stylish bench.



5/ 7 © Instagram Details Another photo of their dining area which was taken around Christmas time and their son Ace's fourth birthday showed off their incredible artwork. It seems that Charley and Matthew are big fans of late musician David Bowie as they not only have named their son Bowie, but they have a large, framed piece of artwork depicting him on their walls with the lyrics blazoned on top: "Just for one day," from his track Heroes.

6/ 7 © Instagram Front door Charley shared a photo of her two sons at their front door after a recent water fight, showing how the downstairs of their home has a unique open plan design, with a staircase at the centre of their hallway and windows that show straight through to their back garden.



7/ 7 © Instagram Hallway Charley shared this selfie at Christmas time as she showed off her festive PJs in her gold-framed mirror. In the background, we can see that the colour scheme has been kept neutral with white doors and a light grey carpet.



