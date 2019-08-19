Alex Jones' baby son Kit twins with his grandad in cute new photo - and he's smiling! How sweet!

Alex Jones has whisked her two young sons away over the summer – and it looks like they are having the best time! The trip marks The One Show presenter's baby son Kit's first holiday abroad, and she has been documenting his adventures on social media. Most recently, the doting mum shared a sweet picture of Kit with his granddad – and they even had matching outfits! The pair were both wearing sunglasses as they relaxed in the sun in front of a palm tree backdrop. "Dad and Kit," Alex simply captioned the photo. Many of the star's Instagram followers were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "I can't deal with how cute this is," while another wrote: "Gorgeous photo of grandad and grandson with the cutest smile." A third added: "Brilliant photo, such a happy baby!"

Alex Jones shared a sweet photo of baby Kit smiling with his granddad

While Alex hasn't revealed where her family has gone, it looks like they are somewhere nice and sunny. The TV star is away with her husband Charlie Thomson and sons Teddy, two, and Kit. The star has also taken along her parents, who will no doubt be on hand to help with childcare so that Alex can also relax for a bit herself. On Sunday, the family set off on their travels, and Alex shared a sweet picture of Teddy boarding the car with a rucksack on his back that was bigger than him, much to his mum's amusement. The star also posted a picture of their beautiful holiday home.

The One Show star is staying in a luxurious villa with her family

The TV presenter is certainly making the most of her summer and is making lots of memories with Teddy and Kit. Last month, her family went on a staycation to Dorset, and Alex also invited her parents along – who helped with childcare. Teddy, in particular, had a wonderful time during their stay and was treated to trips out to places including Corfe Castle and Longleat safari park.

Alex gets on very well with her parents and in-laws and has previously praised her mum in particular for helping her during the first few weeks of motherhood after Teddy was born. "Everybody has nerves about being a mum and being a parent," she said on podcast I See What You're Saying. "Pregnancy for any woman is a period of excitement, also slightly terrifying as you don't know what to expect. Even with your second, it's like: 'How am I going to do two?'" The TV star added: "Mum was amazing at the beginning, when we first had Teddy, for the first three weeks, thankfully. I don't know how we would have done it without her."

