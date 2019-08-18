Alex Jones shares new photos from holiday with sons Teddy and Kit Too cute!

Alex Jones has taken baby Kit on his first holiday abroad and judging by the photos she has shared on social media, it looks like they are all having a wonderful time! The One Show presenter jetted off over the weekend with husband Charlie Thomson, Kit and her two-year-old son Teddy. Alex shared a cute picture of Teddy boarding the car with a rucksack on his back that was bigger than him and even shared a glimpse inside their incredible holiday home. While Alex hasn't disclosed where they are, it looks like it's somewhere nice and warm. Just before she went away, the mother-of-two asked her followers on Instagram for some book recommendations, so no doubt she plans on enjoying some quiet time to herself for a few hours while Kit is napping.

Alex Jones has gone away with her family

The TV presenter is certainly making the most of her summer and is making lots of memories with Teddy and Kit. Last month, her family went on a staycation to Dorset, and Alex also invited her parents along – who helped with childcare. Teddy, in particular, had a wonderful time during their stay and was treated to trips out to places including Corfe Castle and Longleat safari park.

The One Show presenter shared a photo of their stunning holiday home

Alex has been documenting the first few months of being a mother-of-two on social media and has been open and honest about the negative aspects of looking after two young children as well as the positives, having opened up about everything from toddler tantrums to sleepless nights. She also admitted that she was worried about having another child just before giving birth, and was praised for her honesty. "Everybody has nerves about being a mum and being a parent," she said on podcast I See What You're Saying. "Pregnancy for any woman is a period of excitement, also slightly terrifying as you don't know what to expect. Even with your second, it's like: 'How am I going to do two?'" The TV star added: "Mum was amazing at the beginning, when we first had Teddy, for the first three weeks, thankfully. I don't know how we would have done it without her."

