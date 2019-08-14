Alex Jones takes baby Kit shopping – and they have great taste! Too cute!

Alex Jones shared the sweetest photo of herself and son Kit during a day out together on Tuesday afternoon – and it looks like the newborn is already accustomed to excellent taste! The One Show presenter had taken Kit around an interior shop where they had been eyeing up a dimly lit bedroom display featuring dark purple walls and a large white framed mirror. She shared a photo from their outing on Instagram Stories, and wrote: "Kit and I drooling over lovely interiors. The star looked stylish dressed in a black and white striped T-shirt and sunglasses, while Kit looked very content as Alex carried him in his baby sling.

Alex Jones and baby Kit went interior shopping this week

The TV presenter later revealed to her social media followers that she had ordered the popular parenting book – The Book You Wish Your Parents Had Read by Philippa Perry – and that she would tell fellow parents what she thought of it. Alex is a big fan of Philippa's work, who has most recently written the book Your Children Will Be Glad That You Did – which the mum-of-two recently read to help her during her older son Teddy's terrible two phase.

MORE: Peter Andre teaches his children to cook on brand new cooking show

Alex has been documenting baby Kit's first few months

Alex has been sharing regular updates during Kit's first few months and has been honest about the highs and lows that come with parenting two young children. The star recently enjoyed a break away with husband Charlie Thomson and their sons in Dorset, marking their first holiday as a family-of-four.

READ: Prince Harry's August bank holiday plans revealed

Before Kit's arrival, Alex spoke honestly about her fears of becoming a mother-of-two. "Everybody has nerves about being a mum and being a parent," she said on podcast I See What You're Saying. "Pregnancy for any woman is a period of excitement, also slightly terrifying as you don't know what to expect. Even with your second it's like: 'How am I going to do two?'" The TV star added: "Mum was amazing at the beginning, when we first had Teddy, for the first three weeks, thankfully. I don't know how we would have done it without her."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.