Kourtney Kardashian had the sassiest response to recent criticism of her work ethic and parenting priorities

The Kardashian clan like a holiday, there's no denying it - but when Kourtney Kardashian posted some photographs from her recent trip to Idaho with her family, some fans questioned her choice of down-time. When one follower commented, "Kourtney this is why people say you don't work girl," she replied: "We all have our priorities. So I'll be making memories with my kids and amazing people while living my life to the absolute fullest… travel diary coming soon on @poosh." Making a sassy comeback as well as a promo opportunity? She's a true Kardashian!

Plenty of other fans came to Kourtney's defence, with one writing: "You are true mother goals. Memories with kids should always be a priority. Never change!" Another responded: "I love that you invest in memories with your kids, family and friends and make that a priority. Keep going and doing!"

Many people have criticised the Kardashians for their work ethic over the years. It seems to have really pushed Kourtney's buttons, since she also wrote in a separate response: "Who says I am not a working mom? Because I most definitely am. Working moms can be dedicated, of course. As women, we should be supporting each other for what allows us to be our best, not being so critical or judgmental of each other. We all do things our own way."

During episodes of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, mum-of-three Kourtney is often teased by sisters Kim and Khloe for not being motivated enough to run brands like theirs, though she recently proved them wrong with her new lifestyle venture Poosh - which seems to be going from strength to strength with new beauty collaborations, millions of social media followers and popular video content. Where do you stand on the Kardashians' work/life balance?

