Kourtney Kardashian's teen daughter Penelope is so tall in new photos and her famous aunt's total twin

Kourtney Kardashian rarely shares photos of her oldest three children anymore, but delighted fans on New Year's Eve with a new series of pictures featuring her only daughter, Penelope Disick, 13.

The mother-daughter duo had paid a visit to the Stars Hollow set at the Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood, which has replicated the fictional Connecticut town where Gilmore Girls was filmed.

Captioning the pictures "The Rory to my Lorelai," Kourtney posted several images of the pair exploring the set, including one of them posing in front of Miss Patty's School of Ballet.

© Instagram Kourtney Kardashian shared several photos of daughter Penelope during their trip to see the Stars Hollow set

In the candid picture, Penelope - who is nearly as tall as her mom - looked down smiling as Kourtney wrapped her arm around her. Wearing her hair scraped back in a bun and looking stylish in a brown sweatshirt and jeans, many of Kourtney's followers compared the teen to her famous aunt, Kendall Jenner.

"P is giving Kendall vibes," one wrote, while another remarked: "Yes! the same pose of aunt Kendall." A third wrote: "I thought it was [Kendall] for a second."

Kourtney Kardashian and her daughter enjoyed a fun day out together

Kourtney shares Penelope, along with sons Mason, 16, and Reign, 11, with ex Scott Disick. She is also mom to two-year-old Rocky, who she shares with husband Travis Barker.

Penelope featured a lot on Keeping Up with the Kardashians when she was younger, along with her brothers Mason and Reign, but these days Kourtney prefers for her children to stay out of the spotlight.

© Instagram The Kardashians star and Penelope had the best time posing for photos at Warner Bros studio

While not too much is known about her kids, Kourtney has previously given several insights into Penelope's personality, revealing that she's incredibly thoughtful.

Just ahead of Rocky's arrival in 2024, Kourtney wrote on Instagram that it was Penelope - or P as she's known by her family - who was responsible for packing the outfit for the baby to come home in, which she had bought as a surprise. "P picked this out and bought it for the baby as a surprise for me, the sweetest," she said.

© Instagram Kourtney posing for a photo, taken by daughter Penelope

Kourtney's four children have a huge family, including nine cousins on their mom's side alone. Kris Jenner has 13 grandchildren between five of her six children, and it's safe to say she dotes on them.

Her best friend, Kathy Hilton, who is a grandmother of eight herself, opened up to us about the pair being grandparents. "We grew up together and so we're going through this chapter now and we love it," she said. "It's just like family, everyone's kids are growing up like cousins," she told HELLO!