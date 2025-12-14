Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's sons Mason and Reign's 'unique magic' celebrated on joint birthday

The Kardashian household has not one, but TWO reasons to celebrate today, with December 14 marking the oldest grandsons Mason and Reign Disick's birthdays.

Mason, now 16, and Reign, now 11, are Kourtney Kardashian's sons with her longtime on-and-off ex Scott Disick (the pair were together between 2006 and 2015). The former couple also share a daughter, 13-year-old Penelope.

© Getty Images Exes Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian's two sons, Mason and Reign, celebrate their birthdays on December 14

Now, Kourtney, 46, is married to Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, with the two sharing two-year-old son Rocky 13 Barker. And as always in the Kardashian-Jenner clan, "momager" and doting grandma Kris Jenner was the first to share a loving tribute to the boys.

She posted an extensive carousel of photos, spanning their childhood (much of which played out in episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians), their bond with their sister Penelope, their cousins, and their parents. Scott, 42, also appeared in several recent photos, having remained a close friend of the family's, and is now, in particular, one of Khloé Kardashian's best friends.

© Instagram Kris Jenner shared a loving tribute to her grandsons, praising their "unique magic"

Kris, 70, penned in her tribute: "Happy birthday to our birthday twins, my amazing grandsons, Mason and Reign! Mason, I can't believe you are 16!!!"

"Watching you grow into such a kind, thoughtful, creative, and confident young man has been one of the greatest joys of my life and I'm so proud of you," she wrote, before turning her attention to his younger brother. "Reign, you bring so much joy, laughter, and light wherever you go."

"Your curiosity, energy, and spirit fill every room and remind us all to see the world with wonder." Noting how much the two were alike, especially when it came to bringing their individual personalities to the table, the proud grandmother continued to gush: "You both have your own unique magic and you make our family so proud just by being who you are."

"I feel endlessly grateful and blessed to be your grandma and I love you both more than words can say!! Love Lovey xoxo."

© Instagram Scott has remained an invaluable part of the family, despite splitting from Kourtney over a decade ago

Mason is the oldest of the Kardashian-Jenner grandkids, followed by Penelope. Between Penelope and Reign is Kim Kardashian's oldest daughter, North West, 12, followed by Saint, who recently turned 10, Chicago, seven, and Psalm, six. Kim shares all four of her kids with ex-husband Kanye "Ye" West."

Rob Kardashian, the most private of the siblings, shares his daughter Dream, nine, with ex-fiancée Angela White, aka Blac Chyna. Khloé shares her daughter True, seven, and her son Tatum, three, with her ex Tristan Thompson.

© Instagram Kourtney has since found love with Travis Barker, and they welcomed a son, Rocky, in November 2023

Then is the youngest of the siblings, Kylie Jenner, who is a mom to seven-year-old daughter Stormi and three-year-old son Aire (formerly named Wolf), shared with ex Travis Scott. That's 13 grandkids, if you were keeping count.

Someone she shares that loving task with, however, is best friend Kathy Hilton, herself a grandma of eight and the matriarch of a large and tight-knit family. "We grew up together and so we're going through this chapter now and we love it," she previously exclusively told HELLO! about how she and Kris were grandmothering together. "It's just like family, everyone's kids are growing up like cousins," she shared with us.