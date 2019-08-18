Meet Myleene Klass' baby boy Apollo - picture exclusive Our hearts are melting...

In the first exclusive photoshoot and interview in HELLO! magazine, Myleene Klass introduces her baby son, born on 1 August, revealing his name and talking for the first time about the birth. Posing for the exclusive photographs at the North London home she shares with her partner Simon Motson and their blended family of five children, Myleene tells HELLO! they have called their first child together Apollo, after the son of Zeus, the king of the gods in Greek mythology.

"Apollo is the god of music and science – my two passions. We thought it was such a strong name and at 8lbs 5oz, he was a strong, bouncing boy," the 41-year-old Smooth Radio and Classic FM presenter tells the magazine. Of his birth at a London hospital, Myleene tells HELLO! how his entrance was not as straightforward as her two previous labours.

Myleene showed off her gorgeous baby boy Apollo

"My waters broke and I was in the birthing pool. We had a really easy first three hours, to the point that I thought we would all be home by 7pm. But I don't remember what happened next. I lost five hours of my life and it was a pretty complicated birth in the end." Once he was born, she says: "Suddenly Apollo was here and you forget everything. My body felt pretty invincible."

Video: Myleene Klass presents her baby boy Apollo

"Having a baby in your forties is an extremely different experience," she adds. "I love the night feeds – it's a privilege to look at his little face during the night. I know how quickly this will go. I'm loving every single minute. I even miss my baby bump – I put on over five stone. I want to savour every single second."

Apollo was born in August

Sim, as Myleene calls him, runs a design and production company, and has a son and a daughter from a previous marriage, while Myleene has daughters Ava, 12, and Hero, eight, from her relationship with security manager Graham Quinn, to whom she was briefly married. "We've worked really hard at blending our family together. It's not something that's easy – you've got to really work at it – but when it works, it's an incredible feeling. It's amazing to see them all around him. Now that I see what my family looks like, it is pure magic. Apollo is the icing on the cake."

Myleene announced her pregnancy in February

Myleene announced her pregnancy back in February, by debuting her growing baby bump in an Instagram photo. The following month, she opened up about her pregnancy as she posed for a photoshoot with HELLO! magazine. Speaking about their blended family, Myleene said: "We look at them all and think how did we plan this?! There are going to be seven of us now which is a lot! We have come through so much as a family and to think that this is another chapter I had never planned on writing is just magical."

Before deciding on the name Apollo, Myleene revealed that their children had given some suggestions. "Everyone in the family decided to call the baby Snoop as the working title. Our children have a list of names up at home. One of them said if it's a boy they want us to call him Jason Derulo!" she said. Of her cravings, Myleene added: "With this one, do not put a carb near me! It's just carbs, carbs, carbs! I need pasta and potatoes. It is like marathon training without the marathon."

"Apollo is the icing on the cake," she said

The TV star, who has been with Simon for three years, also confessed she never thought she would fall in love again after her first husband, Graham, left her six months into their marriage. "Since the day we met, Sim has been incredible," she said. "Not in a million years could I have ever imagined this would happen. I never imagined there was a person out there like him." And Myleene said she wouldn't rule out remarrying again.

"I am an old-fashioned girl and if we did that it would be more for the children. But I know better than anybody that it is more than a piece of paper and a ring that holds something together. It's patience, love, dedication to each other, honesty and having the same morals. If I thought he had it in him to walk out on a family or cheat, I couldn't be with him. We are not bound by our pasts. I always thought I would never trust again. But then I met him and I forgot everything I ever said. I'm not frightened of anything anymore because I've already been through hell and I know I can survive it."

