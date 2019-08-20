﻿
Gemma Atkinson proudly shows off post-baby curves as she starts exercising again

The star showed off her stunning 'curves'

Gemma Atkinson has spent six blissful weeks getting to know her newborn baby daughter Mia, but the former Strictly Come Dancing star has now revealed she is ready to start doing something she hasn't been able to do and really loves – exercising!

The former Emmerdale star shared three stunning new photos of herself on Monday, which proudly highlighted her "post-baby curves", and explained to fans what her new fitness regime will entail.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Loudly and proudly rocking my post baby curves 🙋🏼‍♀️ This is me 6 weeks and 4 days post emergency C section. After a section there’s no physical activity or lifting for AT LEAST 6wks. Exercise has been a big part of my life for the last 10yrs, so mentally at first I found it tough not being able to move like I wanted. Part of training well though is training smart & recovering long term. Not just a quick fix to “snap back”. At my heaviest carrying Mia I was 89kg. I usually sit comfortably around 72kg so I gained just over 2 and a half stone. I’m currently 76kg so I’m just over half a stone off my pre pregnancy weight. Obviously everything is a lot softer, my body fat is higher and my muscle mass lower, so scales aside (I hate scales) I have a lot of work to do! Today I’ve been given the go ahead to start gentle exercise. I can do 30 min walks with the pram, glute bridges & my pelvic floor exercises. From 10weeks PP I can start my Pilates again but I won’t be weight training until after 16 weeks. I want to do it sensibly and ensure my ab separation closes. I’m lucky that my abs only parted 1cm when it could have been over 6cm. Despite the madness & trauma getting Mia into this world she actually caused very minimal damage. I hope new mums realise they don’t have to be back to their post baby body so quickly. Growing a human for 9 months is a big deal and it’ll take longer than a few weeks to get your body back to how you want it. I’m happy I can now start to introduce light training back into my day, but the bigger picture is that even if I couldn’t and I had to wait even longer, it’s ok because I have the most beautiful little healthy girl and the last 6weeks at home have been exhaustingly wonderful 🥰 I said I’ll keep you posted on my pre baby training so I will. It starts tomorrow with a 30 min walk with mum and Mia and I’m going to be more aware of my food choices and eat like I did before being pregnant. In the mean time, I’m happy taking training slowly and it’s actually quite nice to rock some curves, Gorka loves them 😜 Congrats to all mums and mums to be! We’ve done ace, we’re wonderful and our little humans think we’re the best thing in the world ❤️

"This is me 6 weeks and 4 days post emergency C section," she wrote. "After a section there’s no physical activity or lifting for AT LEAST 6wks. Exercise has been a big part of my life for the last 10yrs, so mentally at first I found it tough not being able to move like I wanted. Part of training well though is training smart & recovering long term. Not just a quick fix to 'snap back'.

"Today I've been given the go ahead to start gentle exercise. I can do 30 min walks with the pram, glute bridges & my pelvic floor exercises. From 10weeks PP I can start my Pilates again but I won't be weight training until after 16 weeks."

The 34-year-old went on to reassure her followers that getting back into shape wasn't her main priority: "I'm happy I can now start to introduce light training back into my day, but the bigger picture is that even if I couldn't and I had to wait even longer, it's ok because I have the most beautiful little healthy girl and the last 6weeks at home have been exhaustingly wonderful."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

This picture was taken when Mia was 30hrs old. The weary smile on my face doesn’t quite portray how happy I was inside as 30hrs earlier, things could have gone very differently. Mia was a tiny baby, 4lb 10. With that in mind the midwife was concerned she wouldn’t be strong enough to open my cervix. My water broke on a tues & we gave her the benefit of the doubt but by the Wednesday evening despite her being in the perfect place & so low down, she still hadn’t managed it. The decision was made to induce me to help her along but she disliked that even more. With every contraction her heart rate dropped. On the 3rd one midwife Katie who was taking care of me at the time pressed the panic alarm & within 15 mins I was rushed out, prepped & delivered Mia via an emergency C section. It wasn’t what I’d planned but thanks to my hypnobirthing despite the madness & panic, I was able to calmly keep my breathing technique & accept whatever is best for Mia just do it! 2hrs later I was alone with Gorks & Mia blissfully happy in a ward when I suddenly felt extremely unwell. Gorka got a doctor and she took 1 look at me & again pressed the panic button. I was having a hemorrhage. A big one & I lost a lot of blood. I don’t remember much other than having around 9 doctors in the room, some injecting me, hooking me to drips, physically pulling clots out of me & one comforting Gorks who was beside himself in the corner. I woke in another room with Gorks & my family there, Mia sleeping soundly & a lovely midwife named Di who was checking my notes. The trauma was over & thanks to our NHS & incredible hospital staff we were ok. I’m fully aware for some people it’s a different outcome & I feel incredibly lucky that me & Mia are healthy & healed. My mum moved in with me while Gorks was away & has been incredible! If I can be half the mum she is to me I’ll be happy! I’m going to remind Mia of this story any time she has doubts about what she can achieve in life. The odds were against her from the start, but she’s been a little fighter from day 1. Feeds perfectly & is gaining weight like I do on an all inclusive holiday! We’re SO proud of her, she’s our little soldier & I’m so Grateful ❤️

Thankfully, Gemma will be sharing her journey with her loyal followers! "I said I'll keep you posted on my post-baby training so I will. It starts tomorrow with a 30 min walk with mum and Mia and I'm going to be more aware of my food choices and eat like I did before being pregnant. In the meantime, I'm happy taking training slowly and it's actually quite nice to rock some curves, Gorka loves them," she concluded.

Indeed, the star has her partner's full support. In response to her passionate post, the Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer quickly commented: "So proud of you in every way!!! And I do love them!! To me you always looks gorgeous and perfect." The sweet remark was a hit with fans, and it quickly received over four thousand likes.

