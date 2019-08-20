Gemma Atkinson proudly shows off post-baby curves as she starts exercising again The star showed off her stunning 'curves'

Gemma Atkinson has spent six blissful weeks getting to know her newborn baby daughter Mia, but the former Strictly Come Dancing star has now revealed she is ready to start doing something she hasn't been able to do and really loves – exercising!

The former Emmerdale star shared three stunning new photos of herself on Monday, which proudly highlighted her "post-baby curves", and explained to fans what her new fitness regime will entail.

"This is me 6 weeks and 4 days post emergency C section," she wrote. "After a section there’s no physical activity or lifting for AT LEAST 6wks. Exercise has been a big part of my life for the last 10yrs, so mentally at first I found it tough not being able to move like I wanted. Part of training well though is training smart & recovering long term. Not just a quick fix to 'snap back'.

"Today I've been given the go ahead to start gentle exercise. I can do 30 min walks with the pram, glute bridges & my pelvic floor exercises. From 10weeks PP I can start my Pilates again but I won't be weight training until after 16 weeks."

The 34-year-old went on to reassure her followers that getting back into shape wasn't her main priority: "I'm happy I can now start to introduce light training back into my day, but the bigger picture is that even if I couldn't and I had to wait even longer, it's ok because I have the most beautiful little healthy girl and the last 6weeks at home have been exhaustingly wonderful."

Thankfully, Gemma will be sharing her journey with her loyal followers! "I said I'll keep you posted on my post-baby training so I will. It starts tomorrow with a 30 min walk with mum and Mia and I'm going to be more aware of my food choices and eat like I did before being pregnant. In the meantime, I'm happy taking training slowly and it's actually quite nice to rock some curves, Gorka loves them," she concluded.

Indeed, the star has her partner's full support. In response to her passionate post, the Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer quickly commented: "So proud of you in every way!!! And I do love them!! To me you always looks gorgeous and perfect." The sweet remark was a hit with fans, and it quickly received over four thousand likes.