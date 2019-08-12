Gemma Atkinson reveals why she was worried about baby Mia Poor Gemma!

Gemma Atkinson has been keeping her fans updated on her first few weeks of motherhood since her daughter Mia was born in June. And over the weekend, the former Emmerdale actress opened up about a very relatable if not scary experience she had when her daughter slept all through the night. While this was a blessing for Gemma, allowing her to enjoy a sold night's sleep, the new mum still couldn't rest as she was worried that something was wrong with Mia. On Instagram Stories, she explained: "Mia slept peacefully for a full 48 hours last night. I thought I'd be happy, and I'm happy now. But I spent an hour on Google checking why/ is it normal/ is she okay? Mum panic is real, even with the good stuff!"

Gemma Atkinson revealed a very relatable experience with baby Mia

The actress shares Mia with Strictly Come Dancing pro Gorka Marquez, and the pair have been loving every moment of parenthood. A few weeks after her daughter's arrival, Gemma gave her first interview about motherhood on Hits Radio Breakfast, where she explained that while she is smitten with Mia, there's one thing that has been frustrating her - and it's to do with her friends and family! The star revealed that her visitors have all told her that Mia looks just like Gorka, which hasn't gone down too well with the new mum. She said: "Everyone who comes to see us says 'Oh my God she's beautiful, isn't she like her dad?' Everyone keeps saying 'she's stunning' and then 'isn't she like Gorka?' And I look at them and go 'yeah even though I carried her for nine months and all this and she looks like him!'"

Gemma and Gorka welcomed baby Mia in July

The actress also told Hits Radio that she's immediately bonded with her baby. "It's crazy. Everyone said to me you'll not love anything more than this child and I kept saying all along that if she's allergic to dogs she'll have to live with my mum. As soon as I saw her it just changed."

Gemma recently opened up about her traumatic birth story in a bid to help other mothers. The star had to have an emergency C-section, and then suffered a hemorrhage, leaving nine doctors fighting to save her life. She admitted during her radio interview that it has been nice to hear that so many women have been able to seek comfort in her story, knowing that they are not alone. She said: "It’s been nice actually. I've had loads of messages from women who've had similar things and you think 'oh gosh I'm glad it's not just me', you know what I mean? Because a lot of people say 'Oh I thought it was something that I ate or some exercise that I did or maybe I walked a bit too far'. It's just nothing to do with that, it's just Mother Nature, unfortunately."

