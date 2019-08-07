Gemma Atkinson shares the cutest video of baby Mia in her cot Family bliss!

Strictly Come Dancing star Gemma Atkinson shared the sweetest video of baby Mia to her Instagram stories on Tuesday night. The short clip panned from Gemma's bed to the cot at the end of it, where her daughter was serenely sleeping, oblivious to her internet fame. Completing the happy picture were Gemma's much-loved dogs, Norman and Ollie, who were also asleep - one on the bed, one on the floor. Gemma captioned the video: "Cosy [three blushing faces surrounded by hearts emojis]."

The new mum announced her pregnancy on Instagram back in February. Ever since she gave birth at the start of July, she has shared snippets from her new family life with her followers, including revealing the toll that her caesarean section took on her body, as well as more light-hearted photos and videos featuring her and her partner Gorka Marquez doting over their new addition.

On Monday, Gemma posted a one-month greeting to little Mia on her Instagram, writing: "Monday madness! Happy one month (and one day) my lovely," which she shared alongside two hilarious new pictures. One showed her holding up Mia in the air and appearing to shriek in excitement and in the next, Mia was fast asleep while Gemma had a dummy in her mouth and was looking ruefully at the camera.

Gemma and Gorka have been a couple since 2017

The actress, 34, met her partner Gorka, 28, a professional dancer, on the fifteenth series of Strictly in 2017. She shot to fame as Lisa Hunter on Hollyoaks from 2001 to 2005 and then went on to star in spin-offs Hollyoaks: Let Loose and Hollyoaks: In the City.

She later played paramedic Tamzin on Casualty and Carly on Emmerdale and co-hosted the breakfast show on Hits Radio until going on maternity leave in June. If she can tear herself away from adorable Mia, she will host the station's afternoon drivetime show when she returns.

