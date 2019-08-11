Gemma Atkinson shares sweet new video showing Gorka Marquez speaking Spanish to baby Mia Muy adorable!

She may be just a few weeks old, but Strictly stars Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez's baby Mia isn't too young for her first Spanish lesson, as a video on Gemma's Instagram proves. The former Hollyoaks actress shared the cute clip on Saturday – and it's easy to see why she couldn't keep it to herself. It shows her partner Gorka speaking his native Spanish to little Mia while feeding her.

READ: Dianne Buswell's ex Anthony Quinlan meets Gemma Atkinson's baby Mia - see picture

The dancer, who hails from Bilbao, cradles his daughter in one hand, while in the other he holds a half-finished bottle of milk. At the start of the video, he says, "Sí, papá," which means "Yes, dad," and then goes on to say, "Poquito más? Sí?" Which translates as: "A little bit more, yes?"

The couple got together in 2017 after starring on Strictly Come Dancing

Mia might not be able to engage in conversations in either English or Spanish quite yet, but she appeared entranced by her dancer dad. Gemma pointed out that the conversation was a little too advanced for their daughter, who was born on 4 July. The new mum captioned the video: "No Hablo Español yet papa @gorka_marquez."

Her fans flocked to leave comments, including Gorka himself, who responded: "My princess," and TV presenter Katie Piper who said: "Dad's home! This is adorable." Some fans were moved by sweet Mia's expression, writing: "The way she looks at you with pure love," and "The way she’s looking at her daddy is just adorable! True love x."

Gorka is teaching Mia Spanish as early as possible

Others encouraged the early language learning, with one saying: "Babies are like sponges and she will grow up bilingual… clever little human x" and another adding: "I’m from Manchester but my three kids were born in Spain and their daddy is Spanish too…my kids can flip from one language to another no problem, if both of you always talk to her in your mother language she will always be multilingual."

MORE: Gemma Atkinson shares the cutest video of baby Mia in her cot

Gemma, 34, and Gorka, 28, met on Strictly Come Dancing in 2017 and announced they were expecting a baby via Gemma's Instagram page back in February.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.