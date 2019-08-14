Gemma Atkinson reveals unusual way she celebrated Mia's six-week-old birthday And it was double the celebrations too!

Time flies! On Wednesday, Gemma Atkinson took baby Mia out for her six-week-old birthday, choosing to take her daughter on a trip down memory lane. The former Emmerdale actress went out to Manchester-based beer bar Albert's Schloss, and joked that when Mia's older she will enjoy it as much as she used to when she went with former Strictly star Simon Rimmer. In a video on Instagram Stories, the star said: So Mia's six weeks today so for a treat, we took her to Albert's Schloss. I'm not going to lie Simon, it's not as fun as Tuesday clubs were but she's enjoying it." Gemma then panned the camera to the bar's Prosecco on tap feature, and added: "And when she's older, she will be pushing for Prosecco."

Gemma Atkinson took baby Mia to one of her favourite old haunts

It was double the celebrations for Gemma and Mia, who were also there to mark her mum and stepdad's 22nd wedding anniversary. Gemma shared more photos from their afternoon out on Instagram, including a lovely one of her and Mia in the bar's photobooth, and some old pictures from previous times there with Gorka Marquez and her friends. She wrote in the caption: "Mia's first brunch at my favourite Manchester spot @albertsschloss meant one thing. She HAD to have the compulsory photo booth session. She’s in Great company here along with the pics of her drunk Mum & Dad, Auntie @laurahob_x and Uncles @es_jorch.fit & @pernicegiovann1 in photos before she arrived."

MORE: Alex Jones takes baby Kit shopping - and they have great taste!

Gemma was also celebrating her mum and stepdad's wedding anniversary

Gemma and Gorka are besotted with baby Mia, and have been updating fans on her first few months. Just after Mia's arrival, Gemma gave her first interview about motherhood on Hits Radio Breakfast, where she spoke about bonding with Mia instantly. She said: "It's crazy. Everyone said to me you'll not love anything more than this child and I kept saying all along that if she's allergic to dogs she'll have to live with my mum. As soon as I saw her it just changed."

READ: Jamie Oliver's son Buddy follows in his footsteps

Gemma recently opened up about her traumatic birth story in a bid to help other mothers. The star had to have an emergency C-section, and then suffered a hemorrhage, leaving nine doctors fighting to save her life. She admitted during her radio interview that it has been nice to hear that so many women have been able to seek comfort in her story, knowing that they are not alone. She said: "It’s been nice actually. I've had loads of messages from women who've had similar things and you think 'oh gosh I'm glad it's not just me', you know what I mean? Because a lot of people say 'Oh I thought it was something that I ate or some exercise that I did or maybe I walked a bit too far'. It's just nothing to do with that, it's just Mother Nature, unfortunately."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.