EastEnders star Lacey Turner celebrates lavish baby shower as due date nears The actress is due in July

Not long to go now! Lacey Turner has celebrated the imminent arrival of her first child with an incredible baby shower in her north London home. The EastEnders star, who is due in July, was surrounded by her nearest and dearest who, judging by the photos, spoilt her rotten. Lacey shared some gorgeous snaps on Instagram and wrote alongside one big group photo: "I'm a lucky girl. Thank you to all the lovely ladies for making today so special but most of all thank you to @daisy90 @bevharv @lily_harvey @nannychick!! My gals did good."

Lacey, 31, showed off her burgeoning baby bump in a yellow maxi dress, which perfectly matched the yellow and white balloons that were decked around the house. She also took to Instagram Stories to give fans an inside look at the decorations, which included a welcome board reading: "Welcome to Lacey's baby shower."

Lacey was surrounded by her nearest and dearest

Guests tucked into yellow iced cupcakes, a sweet stand and an incredible buffet that took up most of the kitchen island. But the piece de resistance was the ornately decorated cake which featured an adorable pram topper and the words "Baby Kay" inscribed in gold icing.

MORE: Eamonn Holmes reveals why he had a bad evening

Lacey and her husband Matt Kay are expecting their first child in July. Their pregnancy announcement was particularly poignant after the actress suffered two miscarriages. Lacey, who plays Stacey Fowler in the BBC soap, told This Morning: "We couldn't believe it, we got the positive pregnancy test and you start thinking about names and this, that and the other. We got to seven weeks and sadly lost it. It was heartbreaking, my whole world just sort of crumbled. I couldn't understand it really."

A closer look at Lacey's baby shower cake

"I didn't know anybody who had been through this," she added. "I didn't know why I'd felt so sad about something I'd never met… it was a really confusing time. And I thought, 'What did I do?'" When asked if she blamed herself, Lacey admitted: "Yeah, you sort of think, 'Was my steak not cooked properly?' or 'Did I lift a box?' You drive yourself insane with something you might have done."

MORE: Rachel Riley makes first public appearance since pregnancy

On finally falling pregnant, Lacey said: "Well I sort of ignored it until I was about ten weeks… I thought maybe that will work! I got to seven, then eight weeks, and I thought, 'Don't get excited'...but I would still say to my mum, 'Don't talk about it' and it wasn't until I got to about 20 weeks that I thought, 'Maybe we are going to have a baby.'"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.