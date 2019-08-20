Emma Willis shares rare photo of all three of her adorable children Countryside fun!

There's been a McBusted reunion in the English countryside! Over the weekend Emma Willis and husband Matt spent some time with Matt's fellow bandmates Dougie Poynter and Tom Fletcher. All the kids were in tow, and Tom's wife Giovanna also came along for the ride. They all treated us to plenty of pictures of their fun in the countryside – and to say we're jealous would be the understatement of the year.

It seems the gang crashed at Tom and Giovanna's home, with Emma thanking the pair for their hospitality. But perhaps most unusual of all is the fact that Emma treated her Instagram followers to a snap of not just one of her children, but all three!

Emma and her three kids got up to all sorts of fun in the countryside

In the photograph Emma and Matt can be seen running around the grounds of a grand country house with their kids Isabelle, ten, Ace, eight, and little Trixie, three. It's not often we see them all together, so it was a real treat for Emma to share such a touchingly intimate moment with her fans. Emma captioned her photograph: "This weekend I learned how to play chicken, hero, twin! I also learned that not making plans or 'doing nothing' can result in the best of times. Thank you @mrsgifletcher @tomfletcher we love you."

Giovanna also shared snaps of their weekend away

Of course Emma's followers were quick to spread the love, and it seems like lots of them are also fans of spontaneous weekend plans. One Instagrammer wrote: "Not making plans and going with the flow always result in the best of times," with another adding: "A lot of nothing with the favourites is by far my most favourite!"

We like your style Emma, and we recommend taking a leaf out of her book. No plans for the bank holiday weekend yet? Maybe you should do an Emma and just wing it! We certainly will be.

