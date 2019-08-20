Alex Jones makes fans seriously envious with new photo from family holiday It looks like The One Show star is having the best time!

Alex Jones has taken her young family away on holiday and has been having the best of times. On Tuesday, The One Show host posted a new photo on Instagram from her trip – and it gave her fans serious envy! The picture was of a tasty looking meal Alex and her family were about to tuck into, consisting of tapas-style plates with salad, cheese and bread. There was also wine on the table to help ensure they all get into the holiday spirit. In the comments section, many of Alex's followers were quick to comment, with one writing: "Omg I want that," while another wrote: "The dream lunch." A third joked: "That's not fair, totally, totally unfair. That spread looks so delicious and I am here eating a piece of toast – now I am hungry!"

Alex Jones' holiday feast was the envy of many!

The star and her family jetted off over the weekend, although Alex hasn't revealed the exact location of their trip. The holiday marks the TV presenter's baby son Kit's first holiday abroad, and ensuring that his mum and dad have some relaxing time too, Kit's grandparents have also come along to help with childcare. On Monday, Alex shared a sweet photo of her dad with her baby son, who was captured smiling as they relaxed outside. The star also posted a cute photo of her two-year-old son Teddy on Sunday as they boarded the car to set off on holiday. Teddy's backpack was bigger than him, much to his mum's amusement. She also posted a picture of their beautiful holiday home.

MORE: Victoria Beckham shares new photo of Harper and Cruz - and it sparks major reaction

The star's dad with her baby son Kit during their break

READ: The title of Bond 25 has finally been revealed - and it sounds so exciting!

Alex shares her two sons with husband Charlie Thomson. While she's been enjoying her time off-screen, the doting mum-of-two has been keeping her fans up-to-date with her progress, and has been praised for her honesty for talking about the negative sides of parenting as well as the positives. In July, the star managed to even hit a new milestone after she enjoyed her first night out since Kit's birth. The TV presenter stepped out for a glitzy evening at the John Paul Gaultier Freak Show play, and even got to meet the iconic fashion designer. Telling her fans that she had stayed out until 10.30pm, Alex admitted that by that time she was desperate to see her baby.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.