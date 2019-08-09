Stacey Solomon shares her fears over family's first overseas holiday with baby Rex Let's hope she can put her feet up!

Loose Women star Stacey Solomon and her partner, ex-EastEnders actor Joe Swash, have reached another milestone with their newborn baby, as she shared to her Instagram stories on Friday.

She posted two videos in the early hours of the morning from the back of a car, revealing that her clan was taking their first overseas trip with little Rex. "We are on our way to our first ever family holiday with baby Rexy," she said, clearly excited for the adventure. Then she laughed and added, "And I've still got my make-up on from yesterday, winning!"

The Loose Women star has been with partner Joe Swash since 2015

She returned to work for the first time on Thursday having given birth to Rex on 23 May, sharing behind the scenes snaps from what looked like a photo shoot, including one of her breastfeeding her son. Last month, the family took a trip to the Forest of Dean, where Stacey imposed a technology ban, but it looks like she's following no such rules this time round.

Her next video on Friday morning was captioned: "Why did I delegate [such an] important job to @joeswashy, that's what sleep deprivation will do to you," as she explained that she had asked her partner to take over an important organisational task. "Joe was responsible for checking us in, that's his job," she said, adding: "We're both as nervous as each other, who knows what he's checked us in as!"

The former X Factor contestant also added the caption: "Last night's make up is standing the test of time," with an animated arrow pointing to her face. Whatever Joe arranged must have been correct, as Stacey then posted a video from the plane showing that the family had boarded safely – and that most of them had fallen asleep.

It's the family's first overseas holiday since Rex was born in May

In the short clip, the camera panned from the floor, where baby Rex slept in a crib at her at her feet, to her older sons, Leighton, seven, and Zachary, 11, and then to Joe, all of whom were sleeping soundly. She captioned it: "Jealous is an understatement."

